Robert De Niro expresses ‘love and support’ for transgender daughter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Robert De Niro has expressed “love and support” for his daughter Airyn after she came out as transgender.

The daughter of the two-time Oscar-winning actor spoke about her transition with online LGBT+ magazine Them and said she was “stepping into this new identity” while also being “more proud” of her black heritage.

De Niro, 81, said: “I loved and supported Aaron as my son, and now I love and support Airyn as my daughter. I don’t know what the big deal is … I love all my children.”

Airyn thanked De Niro and her mother, model Toukie Smith, in the article and said: “I am grateful that both my parents agreed to keep me out of the limelight.

“They have told me they wanted me to have as much of a normal childhood as possible.”

In 2023, De Niro, known for films including The Godfather and Killers Of The Flower Moon, became a father for the seventh time.

He is father to Drena and Raphael, with his first wife Diahnne Abbott, twins Julian and Airyn with ex-girlfriend Smith, Elliot and Helen with ex-wife Grace Hightower, and Gia, with his current partner Tiffany Chen.

Transgender issues have been at the forefront of political debates in both the US and UK.

In recent weeks there have been demonstrations across Britain in response to a Supreme Court ruling on the definition of a woman.