The Godfather star Robert Duvall dies aged 95

The Godfather star Robert Duvall has died at the age of 95.

The Hollywood actor – who won an Oscar for Tender Mercies – died “peacefully” at his home, according to a statement by his wife Luciana Duvall.

The statement, shared on his Facebook page, continued: “Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time.

“Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort.

“To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything.

“His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court.

“For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all.

“Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind.”

Duvall made his screen debut in 1963’s To Kill A Mockingbird, playing the mysterious Boo Radley before starring in a number of films including 1979’s The Great Santini, 1990’s The Handmaid’s Tale, and 2014’s The Judge alongside Robert Downey Jr.

The star earned his first Oscar nomination in the best supporting actor category for playing Mafia consigliere Tom Hagen in 1972’s The Godfather – a role which he reprised in The Godfather Part II.

He went on to score his second best supporting actor Oscar nomination in 1979 for his performance as Lieutenant Colonel Bill Kilgore in 1979’s Apocalypse Now, which he made famous with the line: “I love the smell of napalm in the morning.”

Over the course of his career, Duvall was nominated for seven Academy Awards, winning the best actor gong in 1984 for Tender Mercies, in which he played a country music star recovering from alcoholism.

He was also nominated for eight Golden Globes of which he took four home, including for his portrayal of the cattle-drive boss in the 1989 miniseries Lonesome Dove.

The role also secured his first Emmy nomination. However, it was not until 2007 that he won the accolade for the hit western Broken Trail.

Duvall starred in a number of other films including the 1990 adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s novel The Handmaid’s Tale, where he acted alongside Faye Dunaway and the late Natasha Richardson.

He also appeared in Horton Foote’s 1991 film Convicts, the 1993 romance comedy Wrestling Ernest Hemingway and the 1997 drama The Apostle.

Duvall later starred opposite John Travolta in the 1998 legal drama A Civil Action where he played lawyer Jerome Facher.