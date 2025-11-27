Labour does not trust public, says Jenrick amid reports of more juryless trials

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Robert Jenrick accused the Government of not trusting “ordinary people” with law and order, amid reports it is considering restricting jury trials to rape, murder and manslaughter.

Justice minister Sarah Sackman pledged to do “whatever it takes to protect the fundamental right to a fair trial”, with the “most serious cases” continuing to have jury trials.

It comes after Justice Secretary David Lammy wrote in a memo to other ministers and senior civil servants this month, seen by The Times newspaper, there is “no right” to jury trials in the UK and the move would not compromise a suspect’s rights.

In the Commons, shadow justice secretary Mr Jenrick criticised the potential plans, suggesting the Government has a “lawyers know best” attitude.

Sir Brian Leveson’s review of the courts system recommended juries be reserved to hear the most serious cases, with lower offences diverted to magistrates’ courts or to the proposed Crown Court Bench Division for trials to be heard by judges.

Ms Sackman said a response to the first part of Sir Brian’s review is coming “very soon”, adding: “No final decisions have been made on exactly how to take forward the blueprint.”

Responding to an urgent question, she told MPs: “Jury trials will always be a cornerstone of British justice.

“This Government will do whatever it takes to protect the fundamental right to a fair trial. The great British justice system, with all of its traditions, would never let victims wait, in some cases, four years for justice.

“There is, indeed, a clash of ideas between this side of the House and the Opposition. We are on the side of modernisation, of defending our values and of swifter justice for victims. Whilst they’re prepared to watch the system rot, not offering any answers.”

She added: “The vast majority of cases in our courts are already heard without juries. Around 90% of all criminal cases are dealt with robustly, fairly, by magistrates with no jury.”

Mr Jenrick hit out at Mr Lammy for not responding to the urgent question himself, saying: “Do we need to send out a search party to Savile Row in case he’s gone suit shopping again this morning?

“Or perhaps he couldn’t face up to the embarrassment that he is now destroying the very principles he once championed?”

He added: “The truth is the Labour Party just don’t think ordinary people are up to it. They don’t trust them with these decisions.

“Give away the Chagos islands, shackle us to the ECHR, scrap jury trials – all because lawyers know best.”

Ms Sackman replied: “He (Jenrick) claims to care about the rule of law. He claims to care about ancient legal traditions. This is the same shadow justice secretary that denigrates our independent judges, that denigrates our legal community standing up for rights.

“The right to a jury trial for our most serious cases will remain a fundamental part of our British legal tradition.”