TfL urged to reconsider lone working at Tube stations over fare evasion concerns

Transport for London (TfL) has been urged to reconsider its approach to staffing Tube stations because of concerns over fare dodgers.

The London Assembly Transport Committee wrote to the transport body calling on it to reassess its “routine” use of lone working without mitigation to improve the “reality and perception” of staff safety in the context of fare evasion.

The committee heard evidence from the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) that staff working on their own at stations feel less confident to intervene when they see a fare dodger because of the fear of physical violence.

London Assembly member Elly Baker, who chairs the committee, said: “Fare evasion is unacceptable – causing TfL financial losses that eventually become the expense of the vast majority who pay their fares.

“All too often, fare evasion is also linked to violence and aggression towards TfL frontline staff who feel this issue is getting worse.

“TfL must ensure more is done to ensure gatelines are in operation and staffed at all stations and reduce the amount of times staff are being asked to work on their own on our transport network.”

RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey called on TfL to “end lone working” and “increase staffing across the network”.

He went on: “Tackling fare evasion is the biggest trigger for staff assaults, and we welcome the London Assembly Transport Committee’s call for more frontline resources and real consequences for those who attack our members at work.

“Our recent survey shows that 60% of rail staff who have been assaulted were working alone at the time. That is simply unacceptable.”

TfL figures show 3.5% of passengers across its network evade fares, costing it £130 million annually.

In May, shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick posted a widely-viewed video on social media in which he confronted people who forced their way through the ticket barriers at Stratford station in east London.

A TfL spokesperson said: “Fare evasion is a criminal offence and robs Londoners of investment in safe, clean and reliable public transport.

“That’s why we are strengthening our capability to deter and detect fare evaders, including expanding our team of professional investigators and using the latest technology to target the most prolific fare evaders across the network.

“The current fare evasion rate is significantly lower than many cities globally, including New York’s 9%, and the same rate in London would equate to more than £400 million of lost revenue per year.

“Our data-driven strategy to tackle fare evasion is already making an impact, with the pan-TfL fare evasion rate dropping to 3.5% from 3.8% in 2023/24.

“We welcome the transport committee’s recommendations and will be responding to the committee in due course.”