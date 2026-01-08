Teenage crash victim misidentified after officer was given ID card, court told

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 17-year-old boy was misidentified as the victim of a fatal car crash after a police officer was given a description from his family and a photo ID card to establish who he was, a coroner has been told.

A hearing was held at Doncaster Coroner’s Court on Thursday after police this week admitted Joshua Johnson, 18, died following a collision in Rotherham on December 13, along with a 17-year-old girl – having originally said Trevor Wynn, 17, was the male killed in the incident.

The police watchdog said it was “clear something has gone very wrong”, leading to “awful consequences” for the two families.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles, of South Yorkshire Police, told the hearing how Joshua’s father raised concerns over possible misidentification this weekend, when the person he had been told was his son came out of sedation at Rotherham Hospital.

Mr Knowles said Mr Johnson has now been confirmed as the male teenager who died “to a high degree of certainty” using his dental records.

The officer explained how two teenagers died and another was seriously injured when the silver Toyota Corolla they were travelling in hit a tree on Todwick Road, Rotherham, on December 13.

The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over its identification process following the incident, and an investigation has begun.

In a tribute issued through police on Wednesday, Mr Johnson’s family described him as a “loveable, gentle giant” and said they had spent “hours in hospital with who we now know to be Trevor”.

The tribute read: “What we have been through and are continuing to go through is unimaginable.

“From the moment we were told about the collision in December, ourselves and many loved ones have spent hours in hospital with who we now know to be Trevor.

“We never wanted him to be alone.

“Only those we shared this time with could understand how this went on for so long.

“Neither us nor Josh’s brother can imagine life without him, and as we adjust to this new world and only just begin our journey with grief, we ask that our privacy is respected.”

Of Mr Johnson, his family said: “Whilst he was 18 and exploring his independence, he was ever so genuine in his care for others – us, his brother, his grandparents, his extended family, and his many friends.

“Many of our happiest family memories were made whilst stock car racing.

“As new parents, we took Josh to his first stock car meeting at just six weeks old and he’s had a passion for this ever since.

“Through stock car racing, we’ve built a massive circle of friends and we are so very thankful for the support they and others have shown us in the last few weeks and days.

“We will treasure our holidays as a family and with friends – we explored the world together and this was something that Josh loved.”

An 18-year-old arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and a 19-year-old held on suspicion of perverting the course of justice have been bailed pending further inquiries.