Royal news – live: Harry ‘should apologise for slavery’ say Colombians as Charles axes Andrew’s security team
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue tour of Colombia
Colombian locals have said Prince Harry should apologise for the royal family’s role in slavery during his visit to the country, as Charles axes disgraced Prince Andrew’s security team.
On the third day of their quasi royal tour of Colombia, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were welcomed to San Basilio de Palenque, which was established as the first free African town in the Americas in 1619.
Ahead of their arrival, locals were hopeful that Harry could use the visit as an opportunity to address his family’s role in the colonial slave trade.
“I think he does have to [apologise], to free our hearts and our minds and ask for a pardon,” said Segundo Caceres Reyes, 49, the president of the town’s local police told The Telegraph.
Meghan wears ‘big smile’ during visit to Colombian music school with Harry
The Duchess of Sussex wore a “big smile” as she and the Duke of Sussex visited a music school during their tour of Colombia.
Harry and Meghan were greeted by the sound of booming drums as they arrived at the Escuela Tambores de Cabildo in Cartagena, the second largest city in the Caribbean coastal region, on the third day of their official tour of the country.
During the visit on Saturday, they participated in a drum lesson led by students alongside Colombia’s vice president Francia Marquez and her husband.
The couple applauded a performance by local drummers and listened to community members, including children, teenagers and parents, speak about the importance of preserving Cartagena’s culture – particularly its Afro-Colombian roots.
The school’s founder, Rafael Ramos, said in Spanish: “I love seeing Meghan’s big, big smile — I can tell she’s excited.”
Pictures: Harry and Meghan play the drums as they visit Colombian music school
CEO of Colombian school describes ‘emotional’ moment during Meghan and Harry visit
The CEO of a Colombian school has described an “emotional” moment during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s visit.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the Colegio La Giralda on the outskirts of the South American nation’s capital Bogota.
“ It was so special for us to have Harry and Meghan come and visit us and the staff and children were all very excited,” School CEO Diana Basto said.
“It was a lovely experience to have them here. They visited various parts of the school including the memorial museum section where they learned about people who have been killed in previous conflicts in Colombia’s history.
“It was emotional for them and from their to the kindergarten and then finally onto the garden where they helped plant two trees.
“There was music and dancing as they went around the school and they joined in with the dancing. Then Harry had a go at the punching bag in the gym.
“They were super excited when they were given the presents and because the children in the kindergarten are the same age as Archie.”
In pictures: Harry and Meghan visit first free African town in the Americas
King axes Andrew’s private security team
The King is to axe the Duke of York’s security team, according to reports.
Andrew’s private security have been privately funded by Charles after he lost publicly-funded police protection in 2022.
According to The Sun on Sunday, members of the security detail have been told their services will not be needed from November.
A palace insider told the newspaper: “Everyone is speculating this means the duke will have to leave the Royal Lodge because what other reason could there be to take his security away?
Sources added: “It isn’t a secret that the King wants him out.”
The Sun said both Charles and Andrew are staying at the Balmoral estate in Scotland this weekend.
Pressure on Andrew continues to mount after the unsealing of hundreds of pages of court documents connected to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
Earlier this year, it was reported Andrew refused an offer to move out of Royal Lodge into nearby Frogmore Cottage. The duke was said to have signed a 75-year lease on the mansion in 2003.
Residents of America’s first free town say Harry should apologise for slavery on visit
Residents of the first free African town in the Americas have said Prince Harry should apologise for the royal family’s role in slavery on his visit.
On the third day of their quasi royal tour of Colombia, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited San Basilio de Palenque, which was established as the first free African town in the Americas in 1619.
Ahead of their arrival, locals expressed their wish for Harry to use the visit as an opportunity to apologise for the royal family’s role in the slave trade.
“I think he does have to [apologise], to free our hearts and our minds and ask for a pardon,” said Segundo Caceres Reyes, 49, president of the town’s local police told The Telegraph.
“We are in the process of forgiving and forgetting because we know how hard the facts are.”
Local hairdresser Elida Canarte Diaz, 33, also voiced her hope for an apology and told the paper: “His ancestors made our ancestors go through terrible times and he can make good faith and repent to show that they don’t agree with what happened before.”
During the visit he and Meghan enjoyed speeches and performances from community leaders.
The couple greeted their hosts in the indigenous language of Palenquero before finishing in Spanish. Meghan said she was “so honoured” to visit the town. Harry described the visit as an “incredibly moving experience” before they explored the street market and watched a concert featuring local musicians.
Harry and Meghan dubbed a ‘symbol of resistance’ as they continue Colombian tour
Harry and Meghan were dubbed as symbols “of resistance and voices against injustice” by Colombia’s vice president as they continued their tour of Colombia.
On the third day of their official tour of the country, the couple visited a music school in Cartagena before visiting San Basilio de Palenque, the first free town for Africans in the Americas in 1619.
They were greeted by the sound of booming drums as they arrived at the Escuela Tambores de Cabildo in Cartagena and participated in a drum lesson led by students alongside Colombia’s vice president Francia Marquez and her husband.
Ms Marquez gave a speech about the importance of tradition and preserving Colombian heritage, saying towns such as Cartagena represent the heart of the South American country. In particular, she said, the art of drumming symbolises freedom for black communities across the world.
Ms Marquez said part of her decision to invite the duke and duchess to Colombia was that she views them as a symbol of resistance and voices against injustice.
She said: “The duke and duchess came to Colombia… this is Colombia. This is where the roots of our ancestors and our forefathers are from. A community like this cannot be displaced.”
Cartagena is the fifth largest city in Colombia and is being impacted by gentrification and a booming tourism industry. The couple were given a small handcrafted wooden boat by a student, a tribute to the scenic coastal town and its beaches.
Harry and Meghan to attend Colombian music festival
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s unofficial tour of Colombia began on Thursday and further details about the trip are being made public.
This includes the revelation that they will attend the Petronio Alvarez Festival today.
Mayor Alejandro Ede told the Mirror: “They are going to come to Cali and spend a day in the city.
“They’re going to visit the Petronio Alvarez Festival in the city and they’re also going to visit other social initiatives.”
Despite being undertaken in the Sussex’s capacity as private citizens, the visit has had many of the hallmarks of a royal tour.
Prince Harry ‘turned down stay at Buckingham Palace’ on last visit to London
The Duke of Sussex turned down a stay at Buckingham Palace in favour of a hotel on his last trip to London.
Prince Harry was invited to use apartments at the palace when he visited the UK to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games, The Times reported.
Instead, the duke opted to stay in a more humble hotel for the visit, in which he did not see his father or brother due to scheduling difficulties.
The King was staying at Clarence House during the visit as offered his son accommodation in the most prestigious location available.
Read full story here:
Harry visited London to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games
