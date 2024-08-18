✕ Close Meghan and Harry visit music school in Columbia

Colombian locals have said Prince Harry should apologise for the royal family’s role in slavery during his visit to the country, as Charles axes disgraced Prince Andrew’s security team.

On the third day of their quasi royal tour of Colombia, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were welcomed to San Basilio de Palenque, which was established as the first free African town in the Americas in 1619.

Ahead of their arrival, locals were hopeful that Harry could use the visit as an opportunity to address his family’s role in the colonial slave trade.

“I think he does have to [apologise], to free our hearts and our minds and ask for a pardon,” said Segundo Caceres Reyes, 49, the president of the town’s local police told The Telegraph.

Back in the UK, it has been reported that Charles is to axe the Duke of York’s security team. Andrew’s private security have been privately funded by Charles after he lost publicly-funded police protection in 2022.

According to The Sun on Sunday, members of the security detail have been told their services will not be needed from November.