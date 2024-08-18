Royal news – live: Harry ‘should apologise for slavery’ say Colombians as Charles axes Andrew’s security team
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue tour of Colombia
Colombian locals have said Prince Harry should apologise for the royal family’s role in slavery during his visit to the country, as Charles axes disgraced Prince Andrew’s security team.
On the third day of their quasi royal tour of Colombia, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were welcomed to San Basilio de Palenque, which was established as the first free African town in the Americas in 1619.
Ahead of their arrival, locals were hopeful that Harry could use the visit as an opportunity to address his family’s role in the colonial slave trade.
“I think he does have to [apologise], to free our hearts and our minds and ask for a pardon,” said Segundo Caceres Reyes, 49, the president of the town’s local police told The Telegraph.
Back in the UK, it has been reported that Charles is to axe the Duke of York’s security team. Andrew’s private security have been privately funded by Charles after he lost publicly-funded police protection in 2022.
According to The Sun on Sunday, members of the security detail have been told their services will not be needed from November.
Harry and Meghan dubbed a ‘symbol of resistance’ as they continue Colombian tour
Harry and Meghan were dubbed as symbols “of resistance and voices against injustice” by Colombia’s vice president as they continued their tour of Colombia.
On the third day of their official tour of the country, the couple visited a music school in Cartagena before visiting San Basilio de Palenque, the first free town for Africans in the Americas in 1619.
They were greeted by the sound of booming drums as they arrived at the Escuela Tambores de Cabildo in Cartagena and participated in a drum lesson led by students alongside Colombia’s vice president Francia Marquez and her husband.
Ms Marquez gave a speech about the importance of tradition and preserving Colombian heritage, saying towns such as Cartagena represent the heart of the South American country. In particular, she said, the art of drumming symbolises freedom for black communities across the world.
Ms Marquez said part of her decision to invite the duke and duchess to Colombia was that she views them as a symbol of resistance and voices against injustice.
She said: “The duke and duchess came to Colombia… this is Colombia. This is where the roots of our ancestors and our forefathers are from. A community like this cannot be displaced.”
Cartagena is the fifth largest city in Colombia and is being impacted by gentrification and a booming tourism industry. The couple were given a small handcrafted wooden boat by a student, a tribute to the scenic coastal town and its beaches.
Harry and Meghan to attend Colombian music festival
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s unofficial tour of Colombia began on Thursday and further details about the trip are being made public.
This includes the revelation that they will attend the Petronio Alvarez Festival today.
Mayor Alejandro Ede told the Mirror: “They are going to come to Cali and spend a day in the city.
“They’re going to visit the Petronio Alvarez Festival in the city and they’re also going to visit other social initiatives.”
Despite being undertaken in the Sussex’s capacity as private citizens, the visit has had many of the hallmarks of a royal tour.
Prince Harry ‘turned down stay at Buckingham Palace’ on last visit to London
The Duke of Sussex turned down a stay at Buckingham Palace in favour of a hotel on his last trip to London.
Prince Harry was invited to use apartments at the palace when he visited the UK to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games, The Times reported.
Instead, the duke opted to stay in a more humble hotel for the visit, in which he did not see his father or brother due to scheduling difficulties.
The King was staying at Clarence House during the visit as offered his son accommodation in the most prestigious location available.
Read full story here:
Prince Harry ‘turned down stay at Buckingham Palace’ on last visit to London
Harry visited London to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games
In pictures: Harry and Meghan’s second day of Colombia tour
Prince Harry takes thinly veiled swipe at Elon Musk over social media misinformation in wake of riots
Prince Harry took a veiled swipe at Elon Musk over the rapid spread of misinformation on social media in the wake of far-right riots across the UK.
The Duke of Sussex said “those with positions of influence” should take more responsibility for tackling lies online and warned “social cohesion as we know it has completely broken down”.
Read the full story here:
Prince Harry takes veiled swipe at Elon Musk over social media misinformation
‘What happens online within a matter of minutes transfers to the streets’, said the duke during the Sussexes tour of Colombia
Harry and Meghan speak Spanish to schoolchildren on Colombia tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spoken to schoolchildren in Spanish as their four-day tour of Colombia continues.
Harry and Meghan took part in an art session and planted trees during a visit to a school in the capital, Bogota.
At the Colegio La Giralda, the couple’s arrival was celebrated with performances from students who wore traditional Colombian dress and performed cumbia songs with live percussion.
While visiting a nursery class, Meghan told a student in Spanish: “You’re the same age as my son Archie.”
Harry also practised his Spanish, asking students their names and ages before the children performed a song and gave the couple gifts.
Harry joins in volleyball game during visit to Invictus Games athletes
The Duke of Sussex joined in a game of volleyball on a visit to Colombian Invictus Games athletes in Bogota.
Harry and the Duchess of Sussex met athletes training for the Games, which were founded by the duke, during a visit to the Centro de Rehabilitacion Inclusiva on the second day of their visit to Colombia’s capital.
The couple were welcomed by military officials before touring the centre’s swimming pool, rock climbing wall gym and rehabilitation facilities, chatting with the athletes about their exercise programmes.
“It’s amazing to see how many people can come together to form one team,” Harry said to an Invictus team member while touring the centre’s cardiovascular room, Meghan saying the athletes were “all so incredible to watch.
They were accompanied by Colombia’s Vice President Francia Marquez and her partner Rafael Yerney Pinillo, who joined Harry in taking part in the volleyball match.
CEO of Colombian school describes ‘emotional’ moment during Meghan and Harry visit
The CEO of a Colombian school has described an “emotional” moment during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s visit.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the Colegio La Giralda on the outskirts of the South American nation’s capital Bogota.
“ It was so special for us to have Harry and Meghan come and visit us and the staff and children were all very excited,” School CEO Diana Basto said.
“It was a lovely experience to have them here. They visited various parts of the school including the memorial museum section where they learned about people who have been killed in previous conflicts in Colombia’s history.
“It was emotional for them and from their to the kindergarten and then finally onto the garden where they helped plant two trees.
“There was music and dancing as they went around the school and they joined in with the dancing. Then Harry had a go at the punching bag in the gym.
“They were super excited when they were given the presents and because the children in the kindergarten are the same age as Archie.”
