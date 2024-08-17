Royal news – live: Harry and Meghan’s ‘immense’ Colombia security revealed as Kate’s recovery timeline emerges
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been described as ‘political pawns’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being protected by a “ring of steel” security detail as they continue their four-day tour of Colombia.
Having landed in the country’s capital of Bogotá on Thursday, the pair wasted little time in greeting Francia Marquez, Colombia’s vice president, where they enjoyed lunch and discussed their goals for the visit including championing online safety.
Despite the seemingly relaxed first encounter, the Sussexes landed in a country going through some political turmoil with the government accused in some quarters of using the former working royals as “political pawns” to obscure a string of corruption allegations.
In light of this, the duke and duchess were reported to have been assigned an “immense security presence” with a “14 car and police van convoys”, according to a reporter covering the trip.
As the couple began their second day of engagements at a school, their security detail was seen protecting the couple and the vice president with a bulletproof briefcase.
Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s trip comes as the timeline for the Princess of Wales’s ongoing cancer treatment has been revealed.
She will continue to receive “preventative chemotherapy” over the summer to treat an undisclosed form of the disease before spending some months recovering
“The direction is positive [but] there will not be great change [in terms of her public appearances] and no one is giving a timescale for her return,” the Daily Mail’s royal editor Rebecca English said.
Prince Harry takes thinly veiled swipe at Elon Musk over social media misinformation in wake of riots
Prince Harry took a veiled swipe at Elon Musk over the rapid spread of misinformation on social media in the wake of far-right riots across the UK.
The Duke of Sussex said “those with positions of influence” should take more responsibility for tackling lies online and warned “social cohesion as we know it has completely broken down”.
Read the full story here:
Prince Harry takes veiled swipe at Elon Musk over social media misinformation
‘What happens online within a matter of minutes transfers to the streets’, said the duke during the Sussexes tour of Colombia
In pictures: Harry and Meghan’s second day of Colombia tour
Harry and Meghan tour Colombia with ‘ring of steel’ security
Harry and Meghan meet Korean War heroes in Colombia
On their second day of their quasi royal tour of Colombia, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met with Korean War veterans.
Harry joined a game of volleyball with Colombian Invictus Games athletes in Bogota before sitting down to meet the veterans.
The couple toured the Centro de Rehabilitacion Inclusiva’s art hall which featured artwork created by Invictus athletes. Meghan was presented with a painting, hand-knitted animals and also a beaded necklace with matching earrings from some of the artists, while the duke was awarded a commemorative plaque from the Ministry of National Defence Veterans.
CEO of Colombian school describes ‘emotional’ moment during Meghan and Harry visit
The CEO of a Colombian school has described an “emotional” moment during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s visit.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the Colegio La Giralda on the outskirts of the South American nation’s capital Bogota.
“ It was so special for us to have Harry and Meghan come and visit us and the staff and children were all very excited,” School CEO Diana Basto said.
“It was a lovely experience to have them here. They visited various parts of the school including the memorial museum section where they learned about people who have been killed in previous conflicts in Colombia’s history.
“It was emotional for them and from their to the kindergarten and then finally onto the garden where they helped plant two trees.
“There was music and dancing as they went around the school and they joined in with the dancing. Then Harry had a go at the punching bag in the gym.
“They were super excited when they were given the presents and because the children in the kindergarten are the same age as Archie.”
Harry joins in volleyball game during visit to Invictus Games athletes
The Duke of Sussex joined in a game of volleyball on a visit to Colombian Invictus Games athletes in Bogota.
Harry and the Duchess of Sussex met athletes training for the Games, which were founded by the duke, during a visit to the Centro de Rehabilitacion Inclusiva on the second day of their visit to Colombia’s capital.
The couple were welcomed by military officials before touring the centre’s swimming pool, rock climbing wall gym and rehabilitation facilities, chatting with the athletes about their exercise programmes.
“It’s amazing to see how many people can come together to form one team,” Harry said to an Invictus team member while touring the centre’s cardiovascular room, Meghan saying the athletes were “all so incredible to watch.
They were accompanied by Colombia’s Vice President Francia Marquez and her partner Rafael Yerney Pinillo, who joined Harry in taking part in the volleyball match.
Harry and Meghan speak Spanish to schoolchildren on Colombia tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spoken to schoolchildren in Spanish as their four-day tour of Colombia continues.
Harry and Meghan took part in an art session and planted trees during a visit to a school in the capital, Bogota.
At the Colegio La Giralda, the couple’s arrival was celebrated with performances from students who wore traditional Colombian dress and performed cumbia songs with live percussion.
While visiting a nursery class, Meghan told a student in Spanish: “You’re the same age as my son Archie.”
Harry also practised his Spanish, asking students their names and ages before the children performed a song and gave the couple gifts.
Harry and Meghan excluded from ‘happy family occasion’
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not invited to join the royal family at Balmoral, it has been revealed.
However, it is unlikely that the couple, who are currently touring Colombia, would have accepted an invitation after Harry recently said the UK was too dangerous for Meghan to visit.
A source told The Express: “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be joining the rest of the Royal Family. “The King is keen for it to be a happy family occasion which will see members of the family come together for just over a week to discuss plans for the future and to unwind.”
Prince Andrew welcomed back into royal fold
Prince Andrew has been invited back into the royal fold after being disgraced for his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
The Duke of York, 64, will join his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice and the wider royal family on their summer break at Balmoral.
“Andrew has hardly left Royal Lodge since Christmas so he’s very much looking forward to getting away with the rest of the family at Balmoral,” a source told The Express.
“He’s turned into a bit of a recluse, so the girls are hoping that some nice family time with [his grandchildren] will help cheer him up a bit and bring him out of his shell.”
Harry and Meghan ‘have done something very important'
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been praised for doing “something very important” with their unofficial tours.
Harry and Meghan are currently spending four days in Colombia to promote issues including online safety and mental health awareness.
Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! magazine: “So far it has all the hallmarks of a quasi-royal tour... An official welcome from the VP (a slight downgrade on a presidential welcome), a cultural event to follow... And then the serious business of the discussions about online dangers for children.
“It’s all too easy to poke fun at them for doing this semi-royal stuff after they fled the life of working royals in the UK, but they are making us talk about the dangers of the internet to our children and looking for solutions. And that has to be applauded.”
The expert added: “We don’t have to publicise what they do or say…. But the fact is they are still making headlines and - for the most part – they are using their platform to improve the lives of others.”
