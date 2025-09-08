Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Royal family news - latest: Harry visits Queen Elizabeth’s grave as UK trip sparks rumours of Charles reunion

Duke of Sussex laid a wreath and flowers and privately paid his respects at the late Queen’s tomb

Athena Stavrou
Monday 08 September 2025 14:13 BST
The Duke of Sussex (PA)
The Duke of Sussex (PA) (PA Wire)

Prince Harry has laid flowers at the tomb of his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth, on the third anniversary of her death as he visits the UK.

The Duke of Sussex paid his respects privately at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after arriving in the country on Monday.

Harry is due to attend the WellChild awards ceremony in London in the evening as part of his role as the charity’s patron, a position he has held for more than 15 years.

He is then expected to travel to a community recording studio in Nottingham on Tuesday.

There has been speculation about whether the duke will see his father, the King, during his visit, with the pair not having met face-to-face in over a year-and-a-half.

Harry’s visit follows recent pictures that showed senior aides to both Charles and Harry holding a meeting, which was rumoured to be a step towards rebuilding ties between the duke and the royal family.

Meanwhile, Harry’s estranged brother, the Prince of Wales appeared at a separate engagement at the National Federation of Women’s Institutes to mark the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

