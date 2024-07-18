Trump shooter researched royal family member, FBI reveals

Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Live

Royal news - live: Trump shooter ‘researched royal family member’ as Harry and Meghan end 64-year tradition

Thomas Matthew Crooks searched for a royal before attempting to kill the former president

Emma Guinness
Thursday 18 July 2024 10:00

(Getty Images)

The FBI has revealed that the man who attempted to assassinate Donald Trump searched for a member of the royal family in the days leading up to the incident.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was killed after opening fire on the former president on Saturday at a rally in Pennsylvania.

His electronic devices were subsequently seized and revealed that he had Google searched several public figures leading up to the incident, including Christopher Wray, the FBI director.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ended a 64-year royal tradition by giving their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet new surnames.

The change was reflected on a new version of their website, updated this week, which says the children’s surname is Sussex and not Mountbatten-Windsor.

“It reflects the fact the family have, since the King’s coronation, the same surname for the first time,” a source told The Times.

This brings to an end a 64-year tradition introduced by Queen Elizabeth, which saw her and Prince Philip’s male line descendants take the name.


1721293253

Meghan Markle ‘furious’ with King Charles over business rivalry

The Duchess of Sussex is allegedly “furious” with King Charles for launching a new Highgrove product ahead of the official launch of her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

Meghan, 42, has already teased that it will sell products including strawberry and raspberry jam and now the monarch has seemingly competed with his daughter-in-law by releasing the new Highgrove Royal Estate Honey.

“She is trying to establish herself as a lifestyle mogul but now she’s competing with a royal rival,” a source told New Idea magazine.

“She had no idea [about this] and now suddenly, as she sees it, there’s a glut of his products on the market. She’s one step away from calling Charles about the clash but Prince Harry is holding her back.”

Meghan Markle has also soft launched American Riviera Orchard’s dog biscuits.
Meghan Markle has also soft launched American Riviera Orchard’s dog biscuits. (iStock/Traceyrobbins/Instagram/Getty/The Independent )
Emma Guinness18 July 2024 10:00
1721289893

Trump shooter researched royal family member, FBI reveals

The FBI has revealed that the man who attempted to assassinate former president Donald Trump researched a member of the royal family in the days leading up to the incident.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, reportedly google searched an unidentified royal on one of his electronic devices, it has been revealed.

Other public figures searched on the late Crooks’s devices include Christopher Wray, the FBI director and Merrick Garland, the attorney-general.

He also had photographs of Trump and President Biden and had kept a record of scheduled appearances from Trump and the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Crooks was killed after opening fire on the former president at Saturday’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Shooter Thomas Crooks is pictured in a yearbook photo.
Shooter Thomas Crooks is pictured in a yearbook photo. (AP)
King Charles and Queen Camilla at yesterday’s State Opening of Parliament.
King Charles and Queen Camilla at yesterday’s State Opening of Parliament. (PA)
Emma Guinness18 July 2024 09:04
1721289653

Four of ten Americans against Prince Harry’s award

A new poll has found that just four of ten Americans disagree with ESPN’s decision to give Prince Harry the Pat Tillman Award.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, recently received the honour for his work with the Invictus Games, despite intense backlash over his receipt that saw tens of thousands of people sign a petition against it.

The late Mr Tillman’s mother, Mary, also disagreed with the choice and said she could not understand why the award for veterans was being given to such a “controversial and divisive” individual”.

Now, a new poll by Redfield and Wilton found that only 21 percent of Americans were in favour of Harry receiving the award, while 41 percent said they “didn’t know” how they felt about it.

This left just 38 percent of the 1,500 respondents, who agreed with the decision to give the duke the honour.

The award is reserved for veterans who have made an impact through sport in a similar way to the late Pat Tillman, who gave up his professional football career to serve in the wake of 9/11.

Prince Harry speaks after receiving the Pat Tillman Award For Service at the ESPY Awards (Mark J Terrill/AP)
Prince Harry speaks after receiving the Pat Tillman Award For Service at the ESPY Awards (Mark J Terrill/AP) (AP)
Emma Guinness18 July 2024 09:00
1721286000

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launch updated website

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have updated their website this week and notably ended a 64-year royal tradition with their children’s surnames.

They revealed that Prince Archie and Princess Lilbet have taken the surname Sussex, a noted change from the use of Mountbatten-Windsor which was given to the late Queen Elizabeth’s descendants from 1960 onwards.

The children took the surname following King Charles’s coronation in May 2023.

A source told The Times: “The reality behind the new site is very simple – it’s a hub for the work the Sussexes do and it reflects the fact the family have, since the King’s coronation, the same surname for the first time.

“That’s a big deal for any family. It represents their unification and it’s a proud moment.”

Harry and Meghan pictured with son Archie who Harry says is the focus of his life alongside daughter Lilibet. Toby Melville/PA
Harry and Meghan pictured with son Archie who Harry says is the focus of his life alongside daughter Lilibet. Toby Melville/PA (PA Archive)
Emma Guinness18 July 2024 08:00
1721271600

Prince George ‘very popular’ at school

Ahead of Prince George’s 11th birthday next Monday (22 July), an insider has revealed he is “very popular” at school.

They also said that little “fuss” is made of the fact that he will one day be king.

“He’s very popular and has a lot of friends, and there’s very little fuss made about who he is,” they told Vanity Fair.

The youngster was as animated as his father at the nail-biting Euros final between England and Spain.
The youngster was as animated as his father at the nail-biting Euros final between England and Spain. (Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)
Emma Guinness18 July 2024 04:00
1721264400

King Charles reveals new Labour government’s plan for the UK

King Charles has outlined the plans of the new Labour government in the second King’s Speech of his reign.

“The era of politics as performance and self-interest above service is over,” Prime Minister Keir Starmer said via the speech. “The fight for trust is the battle that defines our political era.”

Notable points included the government’s commitment to ending zero-hours contracts and ending conversion therapy for the LGBTQ+ community.

Charles looks up as he reads the King’s Speech, during the State Opening of Parliament (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Charles looks up as he reads the King’s Speech, during the State Opening of Parliament (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA) (PA Wire)
Emma Guinness18 July 2024 02:00
1721257200

Prince Harry’s ‘perfect way back’ into the royal family

A royal expert has speculated that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could win the favour of the royal family again through their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

This comes after it was claimed that King Charles is “considering” a trip to the US to see his youngest grandchildren.

“If Harry did want a way back in, he could use the excuse that despite his personal beef with King Charles, he wants his children to have a relationship with their grandfather, it would be the perfect way back wouldn’t it?” Kinsey Schofield said, as reported by the Express.

An expert has specualated that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet could help Harry and Meghan heal their seemingly frosty relationship with the royal family.
An expert has specualated that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet could help Harry and Meghan heal their seemingly frosty relationship with the royal family. (AP)
Emma Guinness18 July 2024 00:00
1721250034

Prince George’s surprising nickname

Prince George reportedly has a very British nickname that originated in his school playground.

The eldest of the Wales children, who turns 11 next week, is reportedly known as PG by his classmates and this allegedly morphed into PG Tips after the famous British tea brand over time, the Mirror reports.

According to the outlet, those close to the young prince affectionately refer to him as just “Tips”.

Prince George reportedly has a very British nickname.
Prince George reportedly has a very British nickname. (Getty Images)
Emma Guinness17 July 2024 22:00
1721242834

Princess Anne ‘can’t remember a thing’ about horse accident

Princess Anne “can’t remember a thing” about an incident with a horse that saw her recently hospitalised.

The Princess Royal, 73, suffered a concussion and minor injuries because of the incident, which is speculated to be consistent with a kick from a horse.

On her return to public duty last week at the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships, she told Helena Vega Lozano, RDA UK’s chair: “I can’t remember a single thing about it.”

The Princess Royal visited the Riding for the Disabled Association National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College in Gloucestershire (Cameron Smith/PA)
The Princess Royal visited the Riding for the Disabled Association National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College in Gloucestershire (Cameron Smith/PA) (PA Wire)
Emma Guinness17 July 2024 20:00
1721235634

Prince Harry prompted to publish ‘sensational’ new material

Prince Harry has been urged to release “sensational” new material in a paperback edition of his 2023 memoir Spare.

As reported by the Daily Mail, there is a keen interest in an updated version of the book, which caused a storm upon its release in January of last year.

This was, in part, the result of the Duke of Sussex’s drug-taking admissions, which have led to an ongoing review of his US visa application.

Prince Harry has been urged to add ‘sensational’ new material to a paperback edition of ‘Spare’.
Prince Harry has been urged to add ‘sensational’ new material to a paperback edition of ‘Spare’. (AFP via Getty Images)
Emma Guinness17 July 2024 18:00

