Trump shooter researched royal family member, FBI reveals

( Getty Images )

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The FBI has revealed that the man who attempted to assassinate Donald Trump searched for a member of the royal family in the days leading up to the incident.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was killed after opening fire on the former president on Saturday at a rally in Pennsylvania.

His electronic devices were subsequently seized and revealed that he had Google searched several public figures leading up to the incident, including Christopher Wray, the FBI director.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ended a 64-year royal tradition by giving their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet new surnames.

The change was reflected on a new version of their website, updated this week, which says the children’s surname is Sussex and not Mountbatten-Windsor.

“It reflects the fact the family have, since the King’s coronation, the same surname for the first time,” a source told The Times.

This brings to an end a 64-year tradition introduced by Queen Elizabeth, which saw her and Prince Philip’s male line descendants take the name.