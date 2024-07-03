Royal news live: Prince Harry award backlash continues as Charles and Camilla’s Scotland trip cut short
Harry has been defended for his ‘incredible’ work with the Invictus Games
Prince Harry has been defended after a petition calling for a “rethink” on the decision to give him an award for veterans reached 50,000 signatures.
The Duke of Sussex, 39, is set to receive the Pat Tillman Award for his work with the Invictus Games, which celebrates the sporting achievements of wounded, sick and injured service people.
But many, including the late Tillman’s mother, Mary, have argued there are more deserving recipients.
Now the sporting network behind the award, ESPN, has defended its decision, hailing the “incredible” work of the games, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary.
“While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, The Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating,” a spokesperson told Sky News.
This comes amid the revelation that King Charles and Queen Camilla’s trip to Scotland will be cut short due to the General Election.
They have postponed all events “which may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign”.
Prince Harry defended as petition reaches 50,000 signatures
Prince Harry has been defended after a petition calling on sports network ESPN to “rethink” its decision to give him an award for veterans reached 50,000 signatures.
The Duke of Sussex, 39, is set to receive the Pat Tillman Award for his work with the Invictus Games.
It is given to veterans with a “strong connection to sports” who have served their country in a similar way to Tillman, who gave up his football career to join the forces in the wake of 9/11.
“ESPN, with the support of the Tillman Foundation, is honouring Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, specifically for the work of The Invictus Games Foundation as it celebrates its 10th year promoting healing through the power of sport for military service members and veterans around the world,” ESPN said in a statement to Sky News.
“While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, The Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating.”
Harry and Meghan ‘trying to buy public’s respect'
A royal expert has claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “trying to buy the public’s respect”.
The claim comes after Prince Harry recently came under fire for his upcoming receipt of the Pat Tillman Award for his work with the Invictus Games.
Royal expert Kinsey Schofield told Talk TV: “I see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accepting more trophies for awards that I don’t understand what they’re for, than this life of service that they promised us. How many awards did Meghan accept for her podcast that was cancelled and slammed by her own network?
“This is all a game to them [Harry and Meghan]. I guess they’re trying to buy the public’s respect, they’re trying to buy good PR through networking and creating these opportunities to collect trophies for their mantle, but I think the public sees through these individuals.”
Schofield’s comments echo those behind a petition urging ESPN to “rethink” its decision to give Harry the Tillman Award for his work with the Invictus Games.
They wrote: “His role in the Invictus games, a platform meant to celebrate the resilience and dedication of veterans, has been criticised as self-centered.”
Pat Tillman’s mother, Mary, also slammed the decision and claimed there were more deserving recipients of the award for veterans.
Meghan Markle’s father opens up about ‘very sad’ situation
Meghan Markle’s estranged father has shared his thoughts on a “very sad” situation regarding his two grandchildren.
Thomas Markle, who has never met Prince Archie or Princess Lilibet, said he believes they are being denied the right to get to know their cousins, the Wales children.
He has also called into question Meghan and Harry’s decision to remain on seemingly frosty terms with the wider royal family, resulting in their absence from events like Trooping the Colour.
“It struck me as very sad that Meghan and Harry’s kids are being denied the right to know their cousins, who look like fantastic children, or take part in things like Trooping the Colour, which is their birthright,” he told New Zealand Woman’s Weekly.
Petition to stop Prince Harry receiving award signed by over 40,000 people
A petition urging organisers to “rethink” their decision to give Prince Harry an award for his work with the Invictus Games has now had over 40,000 signatures.
The Duke of Sussex, 39, is set to receive the Pat Tillman Award for his work with the games, which celebrates the sporting achievements of wounded, sick or injured service people.
However, those favouring the petition believe that Prince Harry is not a suitable recipient.
The Change.org petition reads: “Prince Harry, while a former military officer, has been involved in controversies that call into question his suitability to receive an honour of this magnitude.
“He has faced accusations of endangering his squadron by publicly revealing military kills.
It then references a story in Harry’s 2023 memoir, Spare, in which he wrote that he used a Typhoon to target his father’s car during training.
It adds: “More recently, his role in the Invictus Games, a platform meant to celebrate the resilience and dedication of veterans, has been criticised as self-centered.”
William and Kate offered new royal home
The Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly been offered the chance to move to a new royal residence.
While the couple currently live at the nearby Adelaide Cottage, which has four bedrooms, it has been claimed that King Charles has offered them the Royal Lodge.
The Grade II listed seven-bedroom property is Prince Andrew’s longstanding home, which King Charles has reportedly asked him to leave.
Royal expert Gareth Russell said that giving the Wales family the important royal property is the “logical choice”.
“The logical choice, of course, would be the Prince and Princess of Wales, but they’ve shown relatively little interest in moving home again,” Russell said. “They seem quite content where they are.”
Harry and Meghan ‘have to make the first move’ to reconcile with royals, expert claims
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly have to make the “first move” if they want a reconciliation with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
The two brothers have not been seen together since their father’s coronation in May of last year.
Former Royal correspondent Charles Rae told the Royal Exclusive: “Well, I think it is down to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to make the first move. Whether or not it would be accepted by William and Catherine, I doubt very much it would be.
“There’s too much water which has gone under that bridge. After everything Harry and Meghan have done with the Oprah Winfrey interview, that Netflix show. Spare. The flamboyant curtsey by Meghan on the show as well.”
Diana’s brother encouraged Harry to ‘reconsider’ marriage to Meghan Markle
An unearthed book has claimed that Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer had serious reservations about Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle.
He was reportedly left “disappointed” that Harry had likened Meghan to his late mother, Tom Bower claimed in Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors.
“Harry assumed that Diana’s family and friends would see a similarity between Diana and his fiancée,” he wrote.
“He was disappointed. No one agreed that his vulnerable mother had anything in common with his girlfriend. More discomforting for him, they thought Meghan would not fit in with the Royal Family.”
“Their unease was voiced by Charles Spencer, Diana’s brother,” Bower added.
“At William’s request, Spencer weighed in. Three times married, Spencer cautioned his nephew to reconsider his haste towards marriage. His advice provoked a bitter reaction.”
The royal family have marked the start of Holyrood Week on social media.
Taking to Twitter (X), it was announced that the King and Queen will spend the week in Edinburgh, undertaking a variety of engagements including an investiture and a garden party.
Events will kick off today with the Ceremony of the Keys.
“Their Majesties will celebrate the best of Scotland, meeting Scots from all walks of life and hosting thousands at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in recognition of their good work,” the post explained.
This week, The King and Queen will spend time at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland celebrating Scottish culture, achievement and community.
Their Majesties will celebrate the best of Scotland, meeting Scots from all walks of life and hosting thousands at the Palace of… pic.twitter.com/kqjqJwhFLt
King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive in Edinburgh for Holyrood Week
King Charles and Queen Camilla have arrived in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh for the start of Holyrood Week.
The trip will consist of several events, beginning with the Ceremony of the Keys today (2 July), which will see the Monarch ceremonially presented with the keys to the city.
Holyrood Week, or Scottish Week, is an annual event where the royals spend a week in the Palace of Holywood and celebrate Scottish culture, achievement and community.
King Charles ‘desperate’ to see Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
A royal commentator has claimed King Charles is “desperate” to see his two youngest grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lillibet.
The Monarch has not seen his youngest son, Prince Harry, since announcing his cancer diagnosis in February.
Royal expert Tom Quinn told New Idea that Charles is now “in discussions” to undertake a private visit to the US to see his grandchildren after making sufficient progress in his ongoing cancer treatment.
He explained that the king has a gap in his schedule next month, which could allow him to travel to Harry’s home in California and be the “friendly grandfather” he wants to be.
