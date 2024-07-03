✕ Close Princess Anne recalls the moment she survived a kidnapping attempt

Prince Harry has been defended after a petition calling for a “rethink” on the decision to give him an award for veterans reached 50,000 signatures.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, is set to receive the Pat Tillman Award for his work with the Invictus Games, which celebrates the sporting achievements of wounded, sick and injured service people.

But many, including the late Tillman’s mother, Mary, have argued there are more deserving recipients.

Now the sporting network behind the award, ESPN, has defended its decision, hailing the “incredible” work of the games, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary.

“While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, The Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating,” a spokesperson told Sky News.

