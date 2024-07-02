✕ Close Princess Anne recalls the moment she survived a kidnapping attempt

Sarah Ferguson has paid tribute to her “dear friend” Princess Diana on what would have been her 63rd birthday.

The Duchess of York took to Instagram to write a moving tribute to her former sister-in-law.

She wrote: “Happy birthday to my dear friend, Diana. You were a pillar of light and love. And what a legacy you have left behind. I will forever remember our laughter and the kindred, kind spirit I found in you.

“I am sure you are watching over us always. Rest in peace my friend.”

Fergie shared a photo from September 1990 as the pair commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Battle of Britain at Buckingham Palace.

It came as Wimbledon officials were hoping the Princess of Wales could appear during the tournament as it begins today.

“We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority,” an official told Telegraph Sport.