Health secretary Steve Barclay has signalled that the government is not willing to improve its pay offer to striking healthcare workers.

Pressed repeatedly on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme whether the government could come back with a better offer to trade unions, he said there is an independent process for pay recommendations.

The government, he said, is “prioritising getting the balance in terms of pay”.

“We’re looking at all the other things we can do for staff because staff tell me it is not simply an issue of pay,” he said.

Asked if he accepts the word “crisis” to describe the NHS, he said: “People can come up with whichever term they want. We all recognise as a result of the pandemic there are huge pressures on the NHS.”

It comes as the health secretary also warned that ambulance paramedics will not respond to a fall at home by an elderly person when they go on strike later this month.