Royal Mail is consulting on a programme of job cuts which is expected to see around 10,000 fulltime roles axed by August next year, parent group International Distribution Services has announced.

The company said it has started the process of consulting over “rightsizing the business in response to the impact of industrial action, delays in delivering agreed productivity improvements and lower parcel volumes”.

It said it is seeking short-term cost efficiencies through the planned reduction of 5,000 fulltime equivalent roles by March and around 10,000 by August.

It said this expected to require up to 6,000 redundancies by August.

It came amid a warning by parent group International Distributions Services that Royal Mail is expected to tumble to a £350 million operating loss for the year after being hit by industrial action.

Royal Mail chief executive Simon Thompson said: “This is a very sad day. I regret that we are announcing these job losses.

“We will do all we can to avoid compulsory redundancies and support everyone affected.

“We have announced today losses of £219 million in the first half of the year. Each strike day weakens our financial situation.

Royal Mail will consult on up to 6,000 redundancies as the delivery giant blamed industrial action for mammoth financial losses (PA)

“The CWU’s decision to choose damaging strike action over resolution regrettably increases the risk of further headcount reductions.”

In a statement, the company said it will offer a voluntary redundancy scheme in order to avoid all compulsory redundancies.

It said: “The financial position of the business means that our legacy voluntary redundancy policy, which offered up to two years’ pay, is now unaffordable. We will consult with CWU on any new voluntary redundancy arrangements.”

More industrial strikes are on the cards as the union has threatened Royal Mail with a further 16 days of strikes in November and December, and imminent industrial action taking place on 20 and 25 October.

More follows...