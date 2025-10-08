Pass go, collect Monopoly stamps

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new set of stamps is being issued to mark the 90th anniversary of the Monopoly board game.

The 10 stamps include images of some of the locations from the classic game, including Old Kent Road, Liverpool Street Station and Park Lane, as well as Free Parking and Chance.

Royal Mail is also launching a limited-edition run of 5,000 Monopoly postbox playing tokens.

The game first arrived in the UK in the 1930s when John Waddington Limited of Leeds secured the European licence, following its original release in the United States.

Monopoly is now played in 114 countries and has been translated into more than 40 languages.

David Gold of Royal Mail said: “Monopoly has been a cherished part of British family life for generations and we’re proud to celebrate its 90th anniversary with this special stamp issue.

“These designs pay tribute to the game’s enduring legacy and its deep connection to London’s streets and culture. We hope fans of all ages will enjoy this nostalgic journey around the board.”

Marianne James, senior vice-president for global licensed consumer products at Hasbro, said: “Monopoly has been bringing friends and family together for 90 years and it’s an honour to mark this milestone alongside Royal Mail.

“These special stamps celebrate not only the game’s incredible legacy, but also its unique ties to the UK. It’s a wonderful way to pay tribute to a brand that continues to spark joy, connection and a little friendly competition for families everywhere.”

The stamps, and a range of collectible products, are available to pre-order from Thursday and go on general sale from October 16.