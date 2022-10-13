Jump to content

Royal Mail workers begin first of 19 strikes in dispute over pay

Communication Workers Union says workers face ‘biggest ever assault’ on jobs

Thomas Kingsley
Thursday 13 October 2022 08:42
<p>Workers will form picket lines outside of Royal Mail offices </p>

Workers will form picket lines outside of Royal Mail offices

(AFP/Getty)

Royal Mail workers are holding the first of 19 strikes in a long-running dispute over pay and conditions.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said 115,000 members across the UK would walk out in a 24-hour strike on Thursday, starting at 4am.

General secretary Dave Ward said workers faced the “biggest ever assault” on jobs, terms and conditions “in the history of Royal Mail”. Picket lines will be mounted outside Royal Mail offices on what will be the sixth day of action in recent months.

The union has accused the Royal Mail of planning structural change, which would effectively see employees in secure, well-paid jobs turned into a “casualised, financially precarious workforce overnight”.

The CWU said plans include delaying the arrival of post to members of the public by three hours, cuts in workers’ sick pay and inferior terms for new employees.

The planned 19 days of industrial action include Black Friday week and Cyber Monday, as well as 13, 20, and 25 October, and 28 November. Letters will not be delivered and some parcels will be delayed, the Royal Mail has warned.

Royal Mail said the strikes would “weaken” its financial position.

General secretary Mr Ward said the changes could lead to the “destruction of the special relationship that postal workers and the public have in every community in the UK”.

He described the plans as an “asset-stripping business plan” that will lead to the break-up of the company.

Royal Mail said it would do what it could to keep services running, but the strike was likely to cause disruption. It said it would prioritise the delivery of Covid-19 test kits and medical prescriptions.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “Royal Mail is losing £1m a day and must change faster in response to changing customer demands.”

Industrial action will threaten the job security of postal workers, said Royal Mail, calling on the leaders of CWU to cancel the walk-out and accept invitations for talks.

Royal Mail apologised for any delays to customers, adding: “We are doing all we can to minimise any delays and keep people, businesses and the country connected.”

