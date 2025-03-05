Royal Navy warship shadows Russian vessel through UK waters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Royal Navy warship has shadowed a Russian task group as it sailed through the English Channel and the North Sea.

HMS Somerset kept watch over the Russian corvette Boikiy for three days as it escorted merchant vessel Baltic Leader on its voyage from Syria.

The cargo ship was transporting military hardware from the Russian naval base in Tartus, Syria, with crew on the accompanying warship seen burning papers and manning the ship’s machine guns, the Times reported.

A Royal Navy spokesman said: “The British Type 23 frigate utilised its powerful sensors and radars to report on Russian movements, launching her Merlin helicopter from 814 Naval Air Squadron to gather valuable information from the sky.

“The ship worked hand in hand with UK patrol aircraft and allied Nato forces during the operation, providing constant watch on the task group.”

The spokesman said the operation began on March 1 as the Russian warship headed south through the North Sea and English Channel to meet Baltic Leader to escort the vessel back to Russia.

HMS Somerset then shadowed the Boikiy for the return journey after the vessel met Baltic Leader at Ushant, near France.

Commander Joel Roberts, commanding officer of HMS Somerset, said: “Somerset is well versed in the escort of Russian ships, having conducted these operations on a number of occasions.

“Great professionalism has been shown by the ship’s company to remain vigilant whilst operating in UK waters and integrating with our Nato allies to monitor Russian activity around Europe.”

The Plymouth-based warship was previously deployed alongside patrol ship HMS Tyne to track suspected Russian spy vessel Yantar in January.

And the operation comes two weeks after HMS Iron Duke, HMS Tyne and RFA Tideforce monitored five ships, including three merchant vessels, as they sailed for a Russian Baltic port from Syria.