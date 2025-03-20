Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

King and Queen try out baking skills on Northern Ireland visit

The royal couple flipped crumpets at the 200-year-old business.

David Young
Thursday 20 March 2025 12:17 GMT
The King and Queen (Samir Hussein/PA)
The King and Queen (Samir Hussein/PA) (PA Wire)

The King and Queen have begun a second day of engagements on their visit to Northern Ireland.

Charles and Camilla started the day in the north west of the region in the town of Limavady where they were welcomed by members of the local community in Market Street.

Young and old waved Union flags and cheered as the Royal couple arrived.

Their tour of the town included a visit to local business, Hunters Bakery, which is 200 years old.

Inside, the King and Queen met long serving staff, some of whom have worked there for 40 years, and were also treated to a demonstration on how to make Ulster Scots crumpets.

They both took a turn flipping crumpets.

The couple also cut a cake to mark the 200th anniversary of the business, with both ensuring they had a taste before saying their farewells.

The King and Queen then embarked on a brief walkabout on Market Street.

There they both met six-year-old cocker spaniel Lily whose owner Nadine Connor dressed her in a knitted crown for the occasion.

They then moved to Roe Valley Arts and Culture Centre, where they viewed a presentation of arts, including glass work, photography, a willow artist and ceramicist.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in