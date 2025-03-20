King and Queen try out baking skills on Northern Ireland visit
The royal couple flipped crumpets at the 200-year-old business.
The King and Queen have begun a second day of engagements on their visit to Northern Ireland.
Charles and Camilla started the day in the north west of the region in the town of Limavady where they were welcomed by members of the local community in Market Street.
Young and old waved Union flags and cheered as the Royal couple arrived.
Their tour of the town included a visit to local business, Hunters Bakery, which is 200 years old.
Inside, the King and Queen met long serving staff, some of whom have worked there for 40 years, and were also treated to a demonstration on how to make Ulster Scots crumpets.
They both took a turn flipping crumpets.
The couple also cut a cake to mark the 200th anniversary of the business, with both ensuring they had a taste before saying their farewells.
The King and Queen then embarked on a brief walkabout on Market Street.
There they both met six-year-old cocker spaniel Lily whose owner Nadine Connor dressed her in a knitted crown for the occasion.
They then moved to Roe Valley Arts and Culture Centre, where they viewed a presentation of arts, including glass work, photography, a willow artist and ceramicist.