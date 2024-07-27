Royal news – live: Harry shares fears Meghan could be attacked with ‘knife or acid’ if returning to UK
Duke won privacy case against Mirror Group newspapers last year
Prince Harry has revealed in a new interview that he is fearful of bringing Meghan Markle back to the UK incase of an “acid” or “knife attack”.
In the new ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial, which aired on Thursday, the 39-year-old said he would not bring his wife back to the UK over safety fears partially caused by the press.
He said: “All it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff, to act on what they have read... and whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is.”
The prince added that the late Queen is backing his tabloid fight “up there” and that he had many discussions with the late monarch about press intrusion and that she supported the action he is taking against it.
“She knew how much this meant to me and she’s very much up there saying ‘see this through to the end’,” he said.
Harry and Meghan moved to California in June 2020 after stepping down as working royals. The couple no longer has an official UK residence.
Prince Harry ‘fears’ knife or acid attack on Meghan Markle
Prince Harry has said he will not bring Meghan Markle to the UK over ongoing security concerns.
In the new ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial, he admitted that he believes the former Suits star could come to physical arm because of the actions of the tabloid press.
“All it takes is one lone actor, one person who read this stuff, to act on what they have read, and whether that is a knife or acid… they are genuine concerns for me, they are one of the reasons I won’t bring my wife back to this country,” he said.
Prince Harry stumbles over question about royal family health woes
The Duke of Sussex appeared to be flustered when he was asked about the cancer battles both his father King Charles and sister-in-law Kate are going through.
In ITV’s new documentary Tabloids on Trial, which aired on Thursday, presenter Rebecca Barry asked the prince: “Both your father and your sister-in-law have been unwell.
“It’s a reminder, I guess, to all of us that life is precious.
“Does it ever just make you think, ‘This is not worth it. Life is just too short for these legal battles’?”
Prince Harry, appeared shocked by the question, he replied: “Erm, I don’t think the legal, the continuation of these legal battles is the sort of, I...
“The two things are completely separate.
“Erm, you know, my father and my sister-in-law, and me, you know, following through on these legal battles are two completely different things.”
Queen felt increasingly isolated before her death, royal expert says
The late Queen reportedly felt increasingly isolated in the months before her death due to the loss of several close friends and her husband Prince Philip, a royal biographer has said.
Robert Jobson claimed that she had begun to invite former members of staff to visit her, with one aide revealing: “She told me she didn’t know anybody [her staff and servants] anymore.”
In her final months, she came to enjoy regular visits and phone calls with her grandson Prince William, who had recently moved to Adelaide Cottage near Windsor Castle.
One aide said: “Prince William knew his time with his grandmother was precious and he is delighted they, as a couple, made that decision.”
King Charles and Kate Middleton received 27,000 get-well-soon cards after their cancer diagnoses
King Charles and the Princess of Wales were sent a huge volume of get-well-soon cards after they were diagnosed with cancer, the palace has revealed.
It has been a difficult year for the royal family, with both Charles and Kate having to step back from public-facing duties as they continue treatment.
The pair supported each other through the difficult news but have also had plenty of support from outside palace walls, having received a staggering 27,000 written messages wishing them good health.
Prince William’s feelings towards Harry revealed in unseen letters from Princess Diana
Personal letters from Princess Diana to her family’s former housekeeper have revealed an insight into Prince William and Harry’s childhood relationship.
Diana sent the previously unseen notes to Violet Collison, who she affectionately called Collie, the head housekeeper at Park House on Sandringham Estate where Diana spent her childhood years.
In one of the letters, she wrote: ““William adores his little brother and spends the entire time pouring an endless supply of hugs and kisses over Harry.”
Read the full article here:
Prince William’s feelings towards Harry revealed in letters from Princess Diana
Collection includes insights into Diana’s royal life
Prince Harry says tabloids were ‘central’ to rift with family
Prince Harry has shed some light on his distant relationship with the royal family in the new ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial.
The Duke of Sussex, 39, who is taking legal action against the publisher of The Sun, said his ongoing fight with the press was “certainly a central piece” in the breakdown of their relationship.
“Anything I say about my family results in a torrent of abuse from the press,” he admitted.
Meghan and Harry ‘on a permanent decline'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly “on a permanent decline” within the royal family, biographer Tom Bower has claimed.
“The future for the Sussexes is pretty grim... I think they’re on a permanent decline,” he told The Sun.
Bower then suggested that the couple, who have given several tell-all interviews, could “drop another bomb”.
“But whenever they need money, whenever they need publicity to stoke their reputation, they will drop another bomb,” he claimed.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship with the royal family appears to have soured after they stepped down as working royals in 2020, citing press intrusion and a desire to live a more independent life.
Princess Eugenie and Beatrice 'firmly pledged their allegiance to the royal family’
A royal insider has claimed that Princess Eugenie and Beatrice have picked a side amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s apparent feud with the royal family.
While there have been reports that the women remain allies to the Sussexes, they have reportedly now distanced themselves from the couple, who stepped down as working royals in 2020.
“Beatrice and Eugenie have firmly pledged their allegiance to the royal family,” an insider told Bella magazine.
“They haven’t communicated with the Sussexes for quite a while. They are nowhere near as close as they once were.”
Royal family gets additional £45 million in funding
The royal family are set to enjoy an additional £45 million in funding thanks to soaring profits from the Crown estate.
Palace officials have revealed that the £86.3m given to the family in the year 2024 to 2025 will increase to £132m.
The additional funds will be used to complete the ongoing renovations of Buckingham Palace.
The increased profits from the estate have been credited to the creation of new offshore wind farms.
A palace spokesperson said that royal spending will be reviewed again to ensure it is kept at an “appropriate” level.
Late Queen ‘supported’ Prince Harry’s battle against UK tabloids
Prince Harry has reiterated that the late Queen Elizabeth supported his ongoing battle against the UK tabloid press.
The Duke of Sussex made the revelation in the new ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial, where he said that he does not believe his wife Meghan Markle is currently safe in the UK because of the actions of the press.
“We had many conversations before she passed, and this is very much something that she supported,” he said of his ongoing action against the publisher of The Sun, News Group Newspapers (NGN).
“She knew how much this meant to me and… she’s very much out there, going see this through to the end, without question.”
