Hunt for ‘callous’ van driver who dumped elderly cat in street
‘It is never acceptable to simply abandon an animal like this,’ RSPCA says
A hunt has been launched to catch a pyjama-wearing driver who dumped a cat onto the street from their van.
A passer-by took a picture of an orange Mercedes Benz Sprinter van after they saw the elderly black-and-white cat abandoned in broad daylight on Sunday morning.
The female cat, named Socks by rescuers, was taken in by the RSPCA after it was dumped in Warwick at the weekend.
The van, which had a 15 registration plate, pulled up in Woodville Road on the corner of Paradise Street at about 10.30am.
A man wearing blue-and-white striped pyjamas then got out and threw the cat onto the pavement before driving off, it is claimed.
RSPCA inspector Nicola Johnson said: “This poor elderly cat was callously thrown out of a van and abandoned on the corner of the street on Sunday morning.
“She was lucky that someone spotted her and came to her rescue straight away before calling us.
“She’s in a poor state and would have been very frightened by her ordeal.
“The man who abandoned her was driving a bright orange van which certainly stands out so we’re keen to hear from anyone who may recognise the van, or who may have any information at all which could help our investigation.”
The charity also urged people who are struggling to afford to look after their pets not to abandon them.
Ms Johnson added: “We know that times are really tough at the moment with the cost-of-living crisis and sadly more and more people are struggling to afford to keep their pets but it’s heartbreaking to see animals being abandoned in this way.
“We would urge anyone who is struggling to please reach out for help from friends or family, or charities.
“It is never acceptable to simply abandon an animal like this.”
Anyone with information can call the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018.
