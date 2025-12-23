Comedian Russell Brand charged with two further sexual offences

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Comedian and actor Russell Brand has been charged with two further sexual offences, including rape.

Brand, 50, had already been charged with two counts of rape, one count of indecent assault, and two counts of sexual assault in relation to alleged offences between 1999 and 2005, involving four women.

He denied the charges at Southwark Crown Court earlier this year.

On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police and Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said that Brand has been charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault in relation to two further women.

The alleged offences took place in 2009, the CPS said.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on January 20 2026 in relation to them.

Detective Chief Inspector Tariq Farooqi from the Metropolitan Police, who is leading the investigation, said: “The women who have made reports, including those connected to the two new charges, continue to receive support from specially-trained officers.

“The Met’s investigation remains ongoing and detectives urge anyone affected by this case, or anyone with information, to come forward and speak with police. A dedicated team of investigators can be reached via email at CIT@met.police.uk.

“Support is also available through the independent charity Rape Crisis by contacting the 24/7 rape and sexual abuse support line.”

A trial is scheduled to begin at Southwark Crown Court in relation to the five original charges.

Brand, of Oxfordshire, is accused of raping a woman in a hotel room while she attended a Labour Party conference in Bournemouth, and grabbing a TV worker’s breasts and orally raping her after dragging her into a male toilet, the court heard in May.

Brand is also alleged to have grabbed a radio station worker’s face, pushing her against a wall and kissing her before groping her breasts and buttocks.

The other charge of the original five alleges that the actor indecently assaulted another woman after grabbing her forearm and attempting to drag her into a male toilet.

He was charged following an investigation by Channel 4 and the Sunday Times in which several women made allegations against him.