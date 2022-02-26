Prince William and Kate Middleton have said they “stand with Ukraine’s people” following the Russian invasion.

The couple made a rare public statement on political issues on the third day of the attack.

Fighting has taken place across the country since Russia launched an all-out invasion in the early hours of Thursday- including in the capital Kyiv.

Authorities said on Saturday a total of 198 Ukranians - including three children - had been killed to date.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sent a message showing solidarity with Ukranians from their official social media account on Saturday.

“In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future,” the royal couple said.

“Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future.”

They signed off with an emoji of the Ukranian flag and “W & C”.

It followed a statement from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - who have quit royal duties - condemning the invasion which said the couple “stand with the people of Ukraine”.

Posting on their non-profit Archewell’s website, their spokesperson said the attack was “a breach of international and humanitarian law “ and the couple urged global leaders to stand with the country under siege.

Russia launched its attack on neighbouring Ukraine by land, air and sea following weeks of intense speculation.

On Saturday, Russian forces pounded cities with artillery and cruise missiles for a third day running. While heavy street fighting took place and residents were told to take shelter in Kyiv, the Ukranian president said the capital had not fallen.

Refugee continued to pour across the western border, with around 100,000 reaching Poland in two days.