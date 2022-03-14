Squatters have taken over a London mansion allegedly linked to a Russian oligarch amid the war in Ukraine.

Images show a Ukrainian flag hung out a window of the house in Belgrave Square, as well as a sign saying “this property has been liberated”.

Follow live updates on the Russia-Ukraine war here

Police said they were called to the property at 1am on Monday, and found that “a number of people had gained entry and hung banners from upstairs windows”.

Officers remain at the property, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement later on Monday morning.

Videos shared on social media appeared to show squatters looking out of the property while police gathered on the ground.

The group responsible said it had taken over the mansion “in protest against Putin and his world” and wanted to show solidary with Ukraine, which is under attack from Russia.

“This mansion belongs to a Russian oligarch, complicit in Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,” the squatters said in a statement.

They said the residence would “serve as a centre for refugee support, for Ukrainians and people of all nations and ethnicities”.

Hundreds of civilians have been killed, more than two million forced to flee and cities devastated by Russian bombardments since Ukraine was invaded more than two weeks ago.

On Monday, Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, repeated his call for some properties owned by Russian oligarchs in the capital - which he called “gold bricks used to launder money” - to be used to house Ukrainian refugees.

“I think the government should be seizing them, and before selling them - because they’ll take some time - they should be using them to house those Ukrainians who are fleeing Ukraine, who we’ll be offering a safe haven in London,” he told Times Radio.

“It’s a form of poetic justice, but also it’s a good use of these many, many empty properties sitting across London simply with dust being gathered inside rather than them being used to house people who need homes.”

At the weekend, Michael Gove, the housing secretary, said the government wants to “explore” the option of using sanctioned oligarchs’ mansion homes to house Ukrainian refugees.

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered. To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here. To sign the petition click here. If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.