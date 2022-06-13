✕ Close ‘No Rwanda’ protests staged at immigration removal centre ahead of first deportation flight

The Home Office’s plan to fly people seeking asylum to Rwanda on Tuesday is facing two legal challenges today.

The PCS union, which represents Border Force staff, is appealing a decision made on Friday for the flight to go ahead tomorrow. The charity Asylum Aid is also mounting another attempt to stop the flight.

Judges at the Court of Appeal heard today that the UNHCR, the UN’s refugee agency, was concerned about “deficiencies” in Rwanda’s immigration process and warned that the government should not pursue the plan.

Only eleven people are due to be on the first Rwanda flight, the charity Care 4 Calais said this morning.

They said: “Twenty people have had their Rwanda tickets cancelled but 11 still have live tickets for tomorrow.

“These include four Iranians, two Iraqis, two Albanians and one Syrian.”

A Home Office source told The BBC that the original number of 37 people scheduled to be on the flight had been whittled down due to successful legal challenges relating to modern slavery and human rights claims.