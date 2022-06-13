Rwanda migrants — latest: Judges rule on more flight appeals ahead of High Court protest
The Court of Appeal is expected to decide today whether the Home Office flight can go ahead
The Home Office’s plan to fly people seeking asylum to Rwanda on Tuesday is facing two legal challenges today.
The PCS union, which represents Border Force staff, is appealing a decision made on Friday for the flight to go ahead tomorrow. The charity Asylum Aid is also mounting another attempt to stop the flight.
Judges at the Court of Appeal heard today that the UNHCR, the UN’s refugee agency, was concerned about “deficiencies” in Rwanda’s immigration process and warned that the government should not pursue the plan.
Only eleven people are due to be on the first Rwanda flight, the charity Care 4 Calais said this morning.
They said: “Twenty people have had their Rwanda tickets cancelled but 11 still have live tickets for tomorrow.
“These include four Iranians, two Iraqis, two Albanians and one Syrian.”
A Home Office source told The BBC that the original number of 37 people scheduled to be on the flight had been whittled down due to successful legal challenges relating to modern slavery and human rights claims.
Judge was wrong to dismiss UNHCR evidence, lawyer argues
Laura Dubinsky QC, representing the UN’s refugee agency, has told the Court of Appeal that UNHCR has been described by the Supreme Court as having “matchless experience and expertise”.
She has said the judge, who ruled on Friday that the Rwanda flight could go ahead, was wrong to dismiss the evidence of the UN organisation without thorough consideration.
The UNHCR has warned that migrants’ removal to Rwanda would breach the law.
Home Office’s policy is based on ‘complete misunderstanding’ of UNHCR’s views
The Home Office’s Rwanda policy is based on a “complete misunderstanding” of the UNHCR’s views, lawyer Raza Husain QC argued at the Court of Appeal today.
He said that the UNHCR, the UN’s refugee agency, was concerned about “deficiencies” in Rwanda’s immigration process.
These included “arbitrary denial of access to the process, lack of interpreters, absence of training and low numbers of eligibility officers, systemically biased decision-making especially in claims from Middle-Eastern applicants, absence of reasons for rejection, and inadequate appeals processes.”
“The Secretary of State provided no answer to these points,” Mr Husain said.
“Nor does the judgement. As a matter of basic public law, the decision cannot rationally be sustained,” he added.
Only 11 asylum seekers set to be on Rwanda deportation flight after dozens of successful appeals
The first Rwanda deportation flight appears to be in doubt after a series of legal challenges have pushed the number of asylum seekers booked to be onboard close to single figures.
The Care4Calais group said only 11 people, including four Iranians, two Iraqis, two Albanians and one Syrian, are approved for removal on Tuesday’s flight after sucessful individual challenges in recent days.
Up to 130 people were told they could be sent to Rwanda under home secretary Priti Patel’s highly-controversial scheme. But the Home Office said last week that 31 people were due to leave on the first flight.
It is understood that the number facing deportation is now rapidly dwindling, with Home Office sources saying there was a “real prospect” of the number falling to zero – thus preventing the flight.
Read the full story by Adam Forrest here:
Only 11 asylum seekers set to be on Rwanda deportation flight
Home Office fears ‘real prospect’ of number of passengers falling to zero
Challenge to Rwanda flight begins at the Court of Appeal
The decision to allow a deportation flight to Rwanda to go ahead on Tuesday is being challenged at the Court of Appeal.
Raza Husain QC, representing two people at risk of removal and three organisations challenging the policy, said that the decision made on Friday to let the flight go ahead was “plainly wrong”.
In written submissions, Mr Husain said that one of the people at risk of being sent to Rwanda has said he “would rather die than go to Rwanda”.
He added that this individual had left Syria and had experienced trafficking and false imprisonment.
Mr Husain wrote: “The policy presently involves executive detention, forcible removal from the jurisdiction, transportation to a country from which they have not sought protection and to which they do not wish to go, in circumstances where the individuals concerned are exercising a legal right; and their removal is intended to deter others.
“This amounts, on any view, to a serious interference with basic dignity... where those individuals have already suffered significant trauma and have mental health issues.”
Courts to hear two last-minute appeals to block Rwanda flight
The Court of Appeal is due to hear two last-minute legal challenges to block the government’s policy to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda before the first removal flight leaves on Tuesday.
Initially, some 37 individuals were scheduled to be removed on the first flight to Rwanda, but the number has dwindled in the face of legal challenges.
The two challenges come from the refugee charity Asylum Aid and a trade union PCS.
Boris Johnson defends Rwanda flight plan
Boris Johnson defended the plan to send migrants on a one-way trip to Rwanda despite reported criticism from the Prince of Wales.
The Prime Minister insisted the plan is aimed at breaking the business model of people-trafficking gangs.
Asked if Charles is wrong, Mr Johnson told LBC Radio: “What I don’t think we should support is continued activity by criminal gangs.”
He added: “I do think that it’s the job of Government to stop people breaking the law and to support people who are doing the right thing; that’s what we are doing.”
Home Office made ‘false claim’ Rwanda scheme was backed by UNHCR, High Court hears
In case you missed it..
The Home Office falsely claimed Priti Patel’s Rwanda deportation plan had been approved by the UNHCR, the refugee agency told the High Court on Friday as the policy was challenged by campaigners.
Migrants and campaign groups were seeking a judicial review into the government’s controversial policy which could see the first group of some 31 migrants deported to Africa as early as next week
The UNHCR had concerns about the asylum process in Rwanda, including discriminatory access to asylum, a lack of legal representation and interpreters, and difficulties in appealing, the court heard.
Read the full story here:
Home Office made ‘false claim’ Rwanda scheme was backed by UNHCR
QC takes aim at ‘inaccuracies’ in government submission over legal challenge
‘Only 11’ people still due to fly to Rwanda
Campaign group Care4Calais, which is among those appealing against Friday’s High Court decision to allow the Government’s Rwanda plan to go ahead, said several migrants due to be on the first flight out of the UK on Tuesday have since been told otherwise by the Home Office.
In a tweet, they said: “Twenty people have had their Rwanda tickets cancelled but 11 still have live tickets for tomorrow.
“These include four Iranians, two Iraqis, two Albanians and one Syrian.
“We pray that the courts act today to stop this cruel and barbaric plan.”
‘We are with you’: Dozens protest outside immigration removal centre
Crowds chanting “we are with you” and “refugees are welcome” formed along the perimeter of an immigration removal centre yesterday in protest against government plans to deport some asylum seekers to Rwanda from this week.
Detainees inside Brook House Immigration Removal Centre, close to Gatwick Airport, near Crawley, could be heard chanting in unison with the activists as they shook and banged the outer fence during the protest on Sunday.
Dozens of protesters could be heard shouting “set them free” and “deportations no more” outside the facility, while others carried placards emblazoned with slogans saying “It’s inhumane”, “We stand with you” and “Stop the Rwanda flight”.
At one point the crowd chanted: “Refugees are welcome here.”
Read the full story from Emily Atkinson here:
Dozens protest outside immigration removal centre against Rwanda deportation plan
Crowd chants “refugees are welcome here” at protest outside Brook House Immigration Removal Centre
UK’s first Rwanda deportation flight given go-ahead by High Court
In case you missed it...
Home secretary Priti Patel’s highly-controversial plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda on a plane this week has been given the go-ahead, despite warnings by the UN’s refugee agency the scheme is unlawful.
A High Court judge rejected campaigners’ bid for an injunction to stop the Home Office’s first deportation flight to Rwanda, scheduled to leave on Tuesday with 31 migrants onboard.
The decision is being appealed and a judgement is expected today.
UK’s first Rwanda deportation flight given go-ahead by High Court
Campaigners ‘disappointed’ and ‘deeply concerned’ after bid to stop Tuesday’s flight fails
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies