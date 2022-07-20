Asylum seekers selected for Rwanda removal identified as possible trafficking victims

Several asylum seekers selected by the government for transfer to Rwanda have been identified as potential trafficking victims.

High Court judges have several individual legal challenges against the Home Office, by people arguing that their removal from the UK would be unlawful, until the assessment process is complete.

They have received “reasonable grounds” decisions from the National Referral Mechanism, which is the government’s own official framework for identifying and supporting victims of modern slavery and human trafficking.

But the High Court heard that the asylum seekers were not flagged to the scheme until after they were detained by the Home Office and served with legal notices saying they would be sent to Rwanda.

Giving legal directions ahead of a full judicial review of the policy, which will start on 5 September, Lord Justice Lewis said a “number of claimants” had been referred to the NRM.

He said a decision had been taken that there were reasonable grounds that they had been subjected to trafficking, and they would not be removed to Rwanda before a final decision is taken.

“If they are found to be victims of trafficking, they might be granted discretionary leave by the home secretary,” the judge added.

Lord Justice Lewis said the legal challenges by those claimants would be stayed until a final decision is made by the NRM.

He added that the High Court would also delay its consideration of a series of unlawful detention claims by people selected for removal to Rwanda, as “all those detained have been released on bail” and the only matter outstanding is claims for damages against the Home Office.

The the full judicial review, brought by asylum seekers from countries including Syria and Iraq, two charities and a union representing Border Force staff, is due to be heard later this year.

The High Court has set a five-day hearing starting on 5 September, but lawyers for the claimants had argued for a later date and said they did not have sufficient time to prepare their cases.

They have been sent thousands of documents by the Home Office, which showed that the UK High Commissioner to Rwanda and Foreign Office repeatedly advised against pursuing an asylum deal with Rwanda.

New decisions have also been in some of the claimants’ cases in recent weeks, but lawyers representing Priti Patel had argued that the full hearing should go ahead as soon as possible.

“There is a strong public interest in listing this case expeditiously,” said written documents lodged by the Home Office team.

“An adjournment beyond 5 September would be contrary to the strong public interest in permitting the government to put into effect a policy intended to deter illegal, unnecessary and dangerous journeys.”