Broadcaster Selina Scott says she blames Sadiq Khan for her mugging

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Broadcaster Selina Scott has said she blames the mayor of London for her mugging by a gang in London’s West End.

The 74-year-old revealed that in June she was surrounded near Waterstones on Piccadilly by a group of thieves who hit her on the back of the leg and stole her purse.

She received an apology from the head of the Metropolitan Police Sir Mark Rowley after she said she could not find an officer to report the crime to, in an interview with the Telegraph saying she blames Sir Sadiq Khan for the incident.

“I actually blame the mayor of London,” Scott told the newspaper.

“More than I blame the police, actually, because the mayor of London took on the job to keep the people of London safe, the police come under him.”

Recounting the incident, she said she ran from Piccadilly to Leicester Square without finding a police officer, despite seeing “all kinds of security officers”.

The nearby West End Central police station was closed four years ago and the day after the mugging officers failed to go to her home for a planned appointment because there was no available police car.

In June, Sir Mark admitted on Nick Ferrari’s show on LBC that the force could have given the broadcaster a better service.

“I can feel for her. She’s obviously very upset. She’s a 70-odd-year-old lady who had a very frightening experience,” he said.

“The officers weren’t able to give the service that we would expect on that day. I’m sorry about that.”

Scott said she had to walk miles home after the attack as the gang had taken her money.

She said: “I would say to anyone walking through central London, put 20 quid in your shoe or down a sock or in your knickers or somewhere, because the worst thing was not having any money.

“I’m fairly fit, so I could walk, but I did try to get on a bus.”

After the attack, she told LBC she felt “humiliated and angry”.

She added: “But most of all (I’m feeling) fearful for all those who are listening to Nick’s show and feel that they can walk the streets of London safely, because I’m telling you, they can’t.”

“Everywhere you go there is security for well-known people, the royal family have security,” she told the Telegraph.

“The mayor of London has security. So what’s different? Why doesn’t the public have security? Why don’t I get it?”