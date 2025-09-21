Khan says he has ‘more important things to worry about’ than Trump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The mayor of London has said he is “indifferent” to Donald Trump and has “more important things to worry about” after the US president claimed he asked that Sir Sadiq Khan was not at events during his state visit.

Mr Trump escalated his feud with the London mayor when he described him as “among the worst mayors in the world” earlier this week.

The US president claimed Sir Sadiq had wanted to be part of the state visit but Mr Trump said he “asked that he not be there”.

Asked to respond to Mr Trump’s claim, the mayor of London told the PA news agency on Sunday: “I’ve not really given it much thought.

“I am indifferent to President Trump.

“I literally (have) more important things to worry about.”

There has been a long-running war of words between Mr Trump and the Labour mayor, who accused the American leader of encouraging divisive far-right politics around the world as he landed in Britain on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One on Thursday after his state visit, Mr Trump said: “I didn’t want him there, I asked that he not be there.

“I think the mayor of London Khan is among the worst mayors in the world, and we have some bad ones. If you look at Chicago, but I think he’s the equivalent of the mayor of Chicago.

“I think he’s done a terrible job. Crime in London is through the roof. The mayor of London Khan, mayor Khan has done a terrible job.

“And on immigration, he’s a disaster.

“I asked that he not be there. He wanted to be there, as I understand, I didn’t want him.”

Sir Sadiq is understood to have made it clear weeks ago that he did not seek or expect an invite to events held for the contentious state visit.

The two men’s spat dates back to at least 2015, when the Labour politician condemned the then presidential hopeful’s suggestion that Muslims should be banned from travelling to the US.

The row intensified when the president criticised the mayor’s response to the London Bridge terror attack, and in 2018 Sir Sadiq’s office gave permission for an inflatable depicting Mr Trump as a baby to fly in Parliament Square as the Republican visited the UK.