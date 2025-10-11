Man arrested on suspicion of firearms offence after police receive intelligence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has been arrested on suspicion of a firearms offence after officers acting on “credible intelligence” attended an address, police have said.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers carried out a “proactive firearms strike” on Thorpe Street, Salford, after receiving intelligence suggesting the man had a firearm and ammunition.

The man in his 30s was arrested at the address on Saturday afternoon on suspicion of possession of a firearm and he remains in custody for questioning.

A crime scene is in place and extra patrol officers have been deployed to the area, the force said.

The probe is not linked to the fatal terror attack on a synagogue in Crumpsall on October 2, it added.

Detective Inspector Michael Jimenez, from GMP’s Salford division, said: “Earlier this afternoon, we executed a warrant at an address in Salford following intelligence received regarding the potential presence of a firearm and ammunition.

“The operation was carried out swiftly and safely, and at this stage, the investigation remains in its early phases with a scene still in place.

“We understand that incidents of this nature can cause concern, but we want to reassure the public that there is no wider risk or threat to the community.

“Our officers acted on credible intelligence and took decisive action to ensure public safety.”

He added: “Here at GMP, we remain committed to tackling gun crime and removing dangerous weapons from our streets. We will continue to work closely with local partners and residents to ensure Salford remains a safe place to live and work.”