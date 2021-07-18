A 19-year-old man has died after emergency services responded to reports of a person in the water at Salford Quays.

Officers were called to the site at around 4.40pm on Sunday following concern for a person in the water, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

A joint rescue operation involving police, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service and North West Ambulance Service was launched and the public were urged to stay away from the area.

However, officers announced later on Sunday evening a body had been recovered as part of the operation.

“Sadly, despite a rescue operation at Salford Quays this evening, a 19-year-old man has lost his life,” GMP said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with this young man's family and friends, and the people who witnessed the tragic events.”

Salford Quays were busy on Sunday, as people looked to cool off on the hottest day of the year so far.

Temperatures across the country soared to the high 20s, prompting warnings from the Met Office.

Detective Inspector Helen Bagnall, of GMP’s Trafford district, said sadly the incident at Salford Quays proved how dangerous going into unfamiliar water could be.

Further south in Witney, near Oxford, Thames Valley Police (TVP) said a teenage girl had been brought from the water and taken to hospital.

“Officers attended Ducklington Lake, Witney at 2.35pm today, after a fear for welfare report concerning a teenage girl in the water,” TVP West Oxon tweeted.

“Police, fire, and ambulance services attended, and the girl was brought from the water and has been taken to hospital.”

The force advised people to avoid the area.