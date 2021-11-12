The Court of Appeal has refused to increase the sentence of a man recently jailed for less than five years for choking his lover to death during sex.

Sam Pybus admitted the manslaughter of Sophie Moss after exerting “prolonged” pressure to the vulnerable 33-year-old’s neck at her home in Darlington in County Durham in the early hours in February.

The sentencing judge accepted the married defendant did not intend to kill Moss, who has two young children, and his remorse was genuine, upholding his previous sentence of four years and eight months in prison.

Three judges declined Attorney General Suella Braverman’s attempt to have Pybus’s sentence raised at the Court of Appeal on Friday.

Teesside crown court previously heard Pybus, who will only have to serve half his sentence in prison, employed “prolonged” pressure to Moss’ neck for tens of seconds or minutes while having consensual sex in the early hours of 7 February.

The decision to hand Pybus a sentence of less than half a decade in jail sparked a ferocious backlash among politicians, campaigners and members of the public.

MPs previously told The Independent the maximum sentence for stealing pets is longer than the jail sentence handed to Pybus – warning his sentencing is “a travesty of justice” which tells women their lives do not matter.

Harriet Harman, the Labour MP who chairs parliament’s joint committee on human rights, wrote to the Attorney General in September to object to the “unduly lenient” sentence and call for the case to be referred to the Court of Appeal.

But speaking on Friday, Lady Justice Macur, sitting with Lady Justice Carr and Mr Justice Murray, said: “Bearing all the circumstances of this case in mind, we are not persuaded that the judge was wrong in categorisation, was wrong in the uplift he applied... or was wrong in the element of discount that he gave for mitigation and then for his plea of guilty.”

Pybus was to tell police that his some-time lover would encourage him to strangle her during sex, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Christopher Atkinson, a senior district crown prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in the North East, said: “While the defendant has always acknowledged the fatal consequences of his actions, he also claimed that it was never his intent to cause Sophie serious harm or, as was tragically the case, her death.“

Pybus’ wife previously told The Independent the “rough sex defence” trivialises violence against women in an extensive interview. She claimed her husband subjected her to emotional abuse and sexual violence during their relationship.

Ms Moss’ death comes after the so-called ‘rough sex’ defence was outlawed in the UK at the end of April via the domestic abuse act – with campaigners celebrating the decision to tackle the rising number of killers claiming women died during rough sex in court proceedings.

Increasing numbers of women are being seriously injured and killed in incidents dubbed “sex games gone wrong”. In 1996, two women per year were killed or injured during what the defendants referred to as “consensual rough sex”, but this figure had soared to 20 women by 2016.