Late Queen’s corgis to remain in care of Andrew’s family – Buckingham Palace

The corgis of the late Queen Elizabeth II which were adopted by Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Sarah Ferguson are to remain in the care of their family, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The couple took over the care of Muick and Sandy after the monarch’s death, housing them at Royal Lodge.

But now with the couple’s departure from the Windsor address, speculation had arisen over who would keep the two dogs.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement to the PA news agency: “The corgis will remain with the family.”

However, it did not clarify if it would be Andrew, Sarah or Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice who would give them a home.

Earlier this year, Sarah claimed that the late Queen communicated to her through the dogs’ barking.

In an address to the Creative Women Platform in London, reported by The Times newspaper, she said: “I have her dogs, I have her corgis. Every morning they come in and go ‘woof woof’ and all that and I’m sure it’s her talking to me.

“I’m sure it’s her, reminding me she’s still around.”

And in 2023, Sarah described how one of the corgis, Muick, had grieved after the late Queen’s death.

Speaking to Graeme Hall, presenter of the Channel 5 show Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly, Sarah said it took Muick about a year to come to terms with Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

She said: “There are two corgis that came, big Muick and Sandy, and there were five Norfolk terriers that were there too – seven in all.

“And big Muick is very, very, very demonstrative, he had his tail down to begin with and then now, a year later … he’s just beginning now to really enjoy (himself).”

The late Queen owned more than 30 corgis during her life, many of which were directly descended from Susan, given to her as an 18th birthday present by her parents in 1944.

The then Princess Elizabeth forged such a strong connection with Susan that the dog accompanied her on her honeymoon.