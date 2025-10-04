Police arrest more than 350 people over Palestine Action support
Policing minister Sarah Jones said many of those attending a protest in London did so with the aim of being arrested.
At least 355 people have been arrested over pro-Palestine protests in London which is taking place in defiance of calls by politicians and police bosses to reconsider after the Manchester synagogue terror attack.
The Metropolitan Police arrested protesters for offences including supporting the banned terror group Palestine Action.
The arrests include six people who were detained for unfurling a banner backing the proscribed group on Westminster Bridge.
But the bulk of the arrests occurred in Trafalgar Square, where protesters held placards showing their support for Palestine Action.
The Metropolitan Police said: “As of 5.20pm, 355 people had been arrested for supporting a proscribed organisation.
“The majority of people still remaining in Trafalgar Square are onlookers who are holding placards in support of Palestine Action. Arrests continue.”
Organisers Defend Our Juries said more than a thousand people had gathered at the central London landmark to hold a mass, silent vigil protesting the proscription while the names of Palestinian children killed in the Israel-Hamas conflict are read out.