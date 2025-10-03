Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Church of England has responsibility to stand with Jewish community – Archbishop

Dame Sarah Mullally said hatred and racism ‘cannot be allowed to tear us apart’.

Catherine Wylie
Friday 03 October 2025 12:22 BST
Archbishop of Canterbury-designate Dame Sarah Mullally during a visit to All Saints Church in Canterbury, Kent, ahead of her announcement as the 106th archbishop of Canterbury, the first time a woman has been appointed to the role in the Church of England’s history (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Archbishop of Canterbury-designate Dame Sarah Mullally during a visit to All Saints Church in Canterbury, Kent, ahead of her announcement as the 106th archbishop of Canterbury, the first time a woman has been appointed to the role in the Church of England’s history (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

The Church of England has a “responsibility” to stand with the Jewish community against antisemitism after the attack at a synagogue in Manchester, according to the newly named Archbishop of Canterbury.

Dame Sarah Mullally was named on Friday morning as the first female Archbishop of Canterbury in the Church of England’s history.

In her first words since confirmation of her appointment, she referred to the incident at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall on Thursday.

Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, died after Jihad Al-Shamie drove into a group of people before stabbing a man.

The terrorist was shot dead by police seven minutes after officers were alerted to the attack, which took place on Yom Kippur, Judaism’s holiest day.

Greater Manchester Police has said a person who died in the attack suffered a gunshot wound as armed officers attempted to shoot the killer.

Speaking after she was named Archbishop of Canterbury, Dame Sarah said: “Mindful of the horrific violence of yesterday’s attack on a synagogue in Manchester, we are witnessing hatred that rises up through fractures across our communities.

“I know that the God who is with us draws near to those who suffer.

“We, then, as a church, have a responsibility to be a people who stand with the Jewish community against antisemitism in all its forms.

“Hatred and racism of any kind cannot be allowed to tear us apart.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in