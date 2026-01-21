Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Prince of Wales to make first official visit to Saudi Arabia

William has previously visited neighbouring countries the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.

Kensington Palace said the trip comes as the UK and Saudi Arabia near a century of diplomatic relations (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Kensington Palace said the trip comes as the UK and Saudi Arabia near a century of diplomatic relations (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

The Prince of Wales will visit Saudi Arabia next month at the request of the UK Government.

William’s visit comes as the countries “celebrate growing trade, energy and investment ties”, Kensington Palace said.

The visit, between Monday February 9 and Wednesday February 11, will be the Prince of Wales’s first official visit to the country.

Kensington Palace said the trip comes as the UK and Saudi Arabia near a century of diplomatic relations, in 2027.

The Prince of Wales has previously been to neighbouring countries the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in