School riots - Live: Police called to protests against toilet rules across UK

Police have been called to schools across the UK following protests over the use of toilets during lessons.

Pupils across the country are protesting the changes today, with one schoolgirl injured in Cornwall after reports of children “flipping desks.”

The protests were planned by students following changes to bathroom policies during lessons, with some schools locking the toilets during class and over break time.

Richmond School in North Yorkshire is reportedly under lockdown, with students letting off fire extinguishers and kicking down doors.

An Essex headteacher remarked: “Pupils are able to access all toilets before school, break times, and after school. If a pupil requires access to the toilet during lesson time, they request a pass from their teacher and are allowed access.”

The news comes as pupils at Rainford High School in St Helens, Merseyside have organised protests against the tough restrictions on skirt lengths.

Pupils claim they have been forced to enter separately from the boys, with skirt lengths inspected by male teachers. Like Richmond School in North Yorkshire, it has also been accused of blockading the toilets during lessons.

A TikTok account (@rainfordhighprotests) has been created to document the events, gathering 19.4K followers and 1.9M likes in solidarity.

- The article was amended at 4.40pm after North Yorkshire Police confirmed they were not at the scene of the riot at Richmond School.