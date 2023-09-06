✕ Close Expert explains why Raac is more dangerous than standard concrete

Rishi Sunak is set to face a brutal grilling at his first PMQs in seven weeks today as Labour is ready to challenge the prime minister on how much he knew about the concrete crisis in schools.

At least 13 of the schools found to have crumbling concrete had funding to rebuild pulled by the Conservative government back in 2010, it has now emerged.

Concerns over reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) – a weak material which has been compared to an “Aero bar” – have caused more than 100 schools in England to partially or fully shut.

Mr Sunak has become embroiled in the row after one of his ministers admitted that the PM approved for 50 schools to be rebuilt a year when he was chancellor – rejecting an application for 200 a year.

The Association of School and College Leaders said underinvestment in repairs amounted to a “national scandal”, while the National Education Union described it as “calculated neglect”.

