Schools concrete crisis: Sunak to face Starmer in crunch PMQs as Tories accused of ‘calculated neglect’
Over a dozen schools with crumbling concrete had repair work scrapped by Tories
Rishi Sunak is set to face a brutal grilling at his first PMQs in seven weeks today as Labour is ready to challenge the prime minister on how much he knew about the concrete crisis in schools.
At least 13 of the schools found to have crumbling concrete had funding to rebuild pulled by the Conservative government back in 2010, it has now emerged.
Concerns over reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) – a weak material which has been compared to an “Aero bar” – have caused more than 100 schools in England to partially or fully shut.
Mr Sunak has become embroiled in the row after one of his ministers admitted that the PM approved for 50 schools to be rebuilt a year when he was chancellor – rejecting an application for 200 a year.
The Association of School and College Leaders said underinvestment in repairs amounted to a “national scandal”, while the National Education Union described it as “calculated neglect”.
Are you a parent whose child has been affected by RAAC closures? E-mail alexander.butler@independent.co.uk
13 schools with crumbling concrete RAAC had repair work scrapped by Tories
At least 13 of the schools found to have crumbling concrete had funding to rebuild pulled by the Conservative government back in 2010, it has emerged.
Rishi Sunak is under huge pressure to declare what he knew about the crisis in schools when he faces Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs for the first time in seven weeks.
Concerns over reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) – a weak material which has been compared to an “Aero bar” – have caused more than 100 schools in England to partially or fully shut.
The Association of School and College Leaders said underinvestment in repairs amounted to a “national scandal”, while the National Education Union described it as “calculated neglect”.
13 schools with crumbling concrete Raac had repair work scrapped by Tories
Government accused of ‘calculated neglect’ as impact of 2010 cuts revealed
Shapps continues to defend Tory policy over building work for schools
Grant Shapps also defended the Conservative-led coalition government’s decision to scrap the Building Schools for the Future programme.
“We didn’t think it was the right programme to take forward but many of those schools have had other remedial work or building work done in the meantime,” the defence secretary told Times Radio this morning.
“So I don’t think just sticking to what happened to be a previous policy is the answer to what would have still been a problem today.”
Labour to use parliamentary power to find out what PM knew about concrete crisis
Labour has already signalled it will look to use an arcane parliamentary mechanism to discover what Rishi Sunak knew about the crisis during his tenure in the Treasury.
Mr Sunak has faced accusations he slashed the school rebuilding programme in half when he was chancellor, providing funding for 100 crumbling schools to be replaced annually when, according to former Department for Education (DfE) permanent secretary Jonathan Slater, 400 needed revamps.
The prime minister has rejected the attack on his Treasury record.
Sunak to face grilling in PMQs over crumbling concrete in schools
Rishi Sunak will face Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions for the first time in seven weeks as he comes under pressure to declare what he knew about the crumbling concrete crisis in schools.
The Conservative Party leader has become embroiled in the row after one of his ministers suggested Mr Sunak approved for 50 schools to be rebuilt a year when he was chancellor, rejecting an application for 200 to be given the same treatment.
Concerns over reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) have caused more than 100 schools in England to partially or fully shut.
Mr Sunak is likely to be grilled by the Labour leader on the funding made available to tackle faulty classroom concrete when the two face off on Wednesday for the first time since Parliament returned from its summer break.
Grant Shapps defends government’s messaging on concrete crisis
Grant Shapps defended the government messaging on the concrete crisis in schools, as ministers continue to insist that only a minority of buildings have been affected by reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).
The defence secretary told Times Radio: “As a dad I would say the most important thing is that kids should be safe in school, that teachers should be safe in school.
“And if the accusation is ‘haven’t you overreacted by the beginning of term’, when new evidence has come about, jumping on this and making sure that we don’t allow an unsafe situation, which is now where that’s apparent, continue in a small number of schools then sure, absolutely we have definitely acted at the higher end of that.
“But I’d rather do that than have a problem in schools.”
Voices: If anyone sat around on their a*** doing nothing, it was Gillian Keegan
As an emblem of a government so out of touch that it looks for gratitude for presiding over 13 years of underinvestment that has left us with crumbling schools, we can do no better than Gillian Keegan’s “hot mic” moment, when she asked an ITV News correspondent:
“Does anyone ever say, ‘You know you’ve done a f****** good job because everyone else has sat on their arses and done nothing’. No signs of that, no?”
She has been slapped down by No 10 and made to apologise for her “choice language”, but it wasn’t how she said it but what she said that was so revealing – the apparent offensive sense of entitlement it suddenly illuminated, and in such stark contrast to the ritualistic expressions of concern for pupils and teachers.
The hot mic meltdown revealed the education secretary’s own stunning dereliction of duty – and an offensive sense of entitlement by a pound-store Marie Antoinette, writes Sean O’Grady:
If anyone sat around on their a*** doing nothing, it was Gillian Keegan
The hot mic meltdown revealed the Education secretary’s own stunning dereliction of duty – and an offensive sense of entitlement by a pound-store Marie Antoinette, writes Sean O’Grady
Nick Gibb’s awkward reaction as he’s asked about Gillian Keegan’s sweary outburst
Minister of State for Schools Nick Gibb laughed awkwardly when he was asked about education secretary Gillian Keegan’s sweary outburst in the crumbling concrete scandal.
Mr Gibb was asked by BBC Breakfast presenter Ben Boulos: “Are you as frustrated as your boss Gillian Keegan clearly is? How do you express your frustrations?”
Mr Gibb laughed awkwardly and said: “This was an off the cuff comment. She has apologised for the language used.
“She was frustrated by the questioning. She knows how hard civil servants in the department have been working on this issue since 2018.”
Nick Gibb’s awkward reaction as he’s asked about Gillian Keegan’s sweary outburst
Minsiter of State for Schools Nick Gibb laughed awkwardly when he was asked about education secretary Gillian Keegan’s sweary outburst in the crumbling concrete scandal. Mr Gibb was asked by BBC Brekfast presenter Ben Boulos: “Are you as frustrated as your boss Gillian Keegan clearly is? How do you express your frustrations?” Mr Gibb laughed awkwardly and said: “This was an off the cuff comment. She has apologised for the language used. “She was frustrated by the questioning. She knows how hard civil servants in the department have been working on this issue since 2018.”
Primary school headteacher reacts to Gillian Keegan’s sweary outburst: ‘I am horrified’
A primary school headteacher reacted with shock as she was shown Gillian Keegan’s sweary outburst amid the concrete crisis.
The education secretary was caught on a hot mic complaining about not being thanked for doing a “f****** good job” on Monday 4 September.
“I am horrified and disgusted by what I have just seen,” Cas Evans, headteacher at Parks Primary School in Leicester, said.
“Please, Gillian, come and see my school, come and really understand what RAAC looks like, what RAAC is in a school.
“Just come and see what your serving headteachers are doing in order to maintain a good education.”
School headteacher reacts to Gillian Keegan’s sweary outburst: ‘I am horrified’
A primary school headteacher reacted with shock as she was shown Gillian Keegan’s sweary outburst amid the concrete crisis. The education secretary was caught on a hot mic complaining about not being thanked for doing a “f****** good job” on Monday 4 September. “I am horrified and disgusted by what I have just seen,” Cas Evans, headteacher at Parks Primary School in Leicester, said. “Please, Gillian, come and see my school, come and really understand what RAAC looks like, what RAAC is in a school. “Just come and see what your serving headteachers are doing in order to maintain a good education.”
Roundup of the most notorious hot-mic slip-ups after Gillian Keegan’s sweary outburst
Gillian Keegan, the education secretary, is facing criticism after her sweary outburst over the school concrete crisis was caught by a hot mic on Monday 4 September.
In a moment of frustration, she hit out at those who she argued had “sat on their arse and done nothing” and questioned why no one was saying “You’ve done a f****** good job”.
While her outburst piles pressure on Rishi Sunak and the government, Ms Keegan wasn’t the first politician to be caught out by a live microphone - and she certainly won’t be the last.
Here, The Independent takes a look at some of the most famous hot-mic moments from years gone by.
Roundup of the most notorious hot-mic slip-ups after Gillian Keegan’s sweary outburst
Gillian Keegan, the education secretary, is facing criticism after her sweary outburst over the school concrete crisis was caught by a hot mic on Monday 4 September. In a moment of frustration, she hit out at those who she argued had “sat on their arse and done nothing” and questioned why no one was saying “You’ve done a f****** good job”. While her outburst piles pressure on Rishi Sunak and the government, Ms Keegan wasn’t the first politician to be caught out by a live microphone - and she certainly won’t be the last. Here, The Independent takes a look at some of the most famous hot-mic moments from years gone by.
Just four schools rebuilt in last two years, government admits as concrete crisis deepens
Only four schools have been refurbished under the government’s main rebuilding programme, despite Rishi Sunak’s promise it would cover 50 a year.
The PM has been forced to deny claims by a former top civil servant that he had ignored warnings over a “critical risk to life” by cutting repairs funding when he was chancellor.
The government is also reeling from extraordinary outburst by education secretary Gillian Keegan who said others had “sat on their a***” over the crisis and she had done a “f****** good job”.
Adam Forrest reports:
Just four schools rebuilt in last two years, government admits
Sunak accused of ‘sticking plaster approach’ by top watchdog, as rebuilding figures revealed
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies