Safari park bids ‘very sad farewell’ to Scotland’s only African elephant

A Scottish safari park has bid a “very sad farewell” to the only African elephant in Scotland, after her death at the age of 54 following a period of ill health.

Mondula, also known as Mondy, had lived at Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling since 1998, after being transferred from Erfurt Zoo in Germany.

The park confirmed she was put to sleep on Friday following a recent spate of illness linked to age-related complications.

Mondula was born in 1971, and it is thought she was orphaned before being captured at a time when taking young animals from the wild was common practice.

The park said this “traumatic” start left Mondula with a number of specific challenges for her keepers.

It said the experience of looking after her led to the park becoming one of Europe’s leading facilities for the care of geriatric female elephants – which included the building of a “cutting-edge” elephant house in 2013.

Head elephant keeper Suzie Marshall said: “Mondy was so beloved by everyone here and she will be much missed. Her legacy is, however, a very important one.

“Having spent nearly half her life with us here at Blair Drummond, Mondy has allowed us to develop one of the most comprehensive elephant care plans in the country.

“And today, it stands as a benchmark for the care of the remaining stock of elephants in captivity.

“In 2013, we built one of the most cutting-edge elephant houses in Europe.

“The facility was specifically designed to cater for elderly female elephants.

“These individuals, living outside the desired, family herd structure, were likely to face additional behavioural challenges.

“We understood that addressing the psychological needs of these elephants was just as crucial as caring for their physical ailments.”

After arriving at Blair Drummond, Mondula initially lived with two other female elephants, named Estrella and Toto.

However, the park said her lack of exposure to a stable family herd structure hampered her ability to form close bonds with other elephants.

When Estrella died, in 2013, and Toto in 2016, the decision was therefore taken house her alone, which the park said “deepened” her bonds with her six full-time keepers.

The park said living alone also led to an increased willingness to participate in training, which increased her mental stimulation, and to an improvement in her physical condition.

Elephant expert, Professor Phyllis C Lee, from the University of Stirling, said of the decision to house Mondula alone: “Her improvement in all aspects of physical appearance and behaviour was marked, with good and visible muscle development in her forelegs, and her sway-back is now completely gone.

“I can only commend the large mammal team at Blair Drummond for the work they have put into encouraging her to stretch, move, balance and use her muscles both indoors and out.”

The park said Mondula will be greatly missed by all the staff, visitors and members at the park.

Managing director Hector Muir said: “As well as being a hugely beloved character here at the park, Mondy also played an important part in our ongoing work to protect some of the world’s most endangered species.

“During her years with us, she’s taught us so much and we’re so very proud of what we’ve achieved together.

“Her keepers have shown exceptional dedication to her care and it’s been a privilege to watch her thrive.

“And now it’s an honour to say a very sad farewell to this special lady”.