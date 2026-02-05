New bank holiday confirmed to mark Scotland’s World Cup return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A bank holiday will be held in Scotland on June 15 to mark the nation’s return to the football World Cup for the first time since 1998.

The Scotland men’s national team will have their first fixture against Haiti on Sunday, June 14, with kick-off at 2am UK time.

The King confirmed the news after First Minister John Swinney asked for Scotland’s debut game to be an annual holiday to allow Scots to celebrate the major comeback.

“Not only is this a historic sporting event, it’s also a chance for Scotland to be on the world stage, to attract business development, create tourism interest within the country and to make cultural and sporting connections,” he said at the time.

In response, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday: “To mark the achievement of Scotland’s men’s football team competing at the Fifa World Cup for the first time in 28 years, we consider it desirable that Monday, the fifteenth day of June in the year 2026 should be a bank holiday in Scotland.

“Now, therefore, we, in pursuance of section 1(3) of the Banking and Financial Dealings Act 1971, do hereby appoint Monday, the fifteenth day of June in the year 2026 to be a bank holiday in Scotland.”

Mr Swinney celebrated the news, posting on X: “It’s now official.

“Scotland will have an extra bank holiday on Monday 15 June to mark our return to the World Cup.”

Bank holidays are set under the Banking and Financial Dealings Act 1971. The relevant powers were devolved by the Scotland Act 1998.

Scotland is able to set distinct bank holidays from the rest of the UK, with the relevant powers devolved by the Scotland Act 1998.

A day can be made a bank holiday in Scotland by Royal Proclamation, meaning the First Minister advises the Privy Council on proclamations for Scotland that are then designated by Royal Proclamation by the King.

If proclaimed however, employers are not legally obliged to observe the bank holiday.