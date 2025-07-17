Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Boy, 14, killed after being hit by car in Scotland

Paramedics rushed to the A76 near Hurlford, Easy Ayrshire, after the boy was hit by a Vauxhall Corsa

Alexander Butler
Thursday 17 July 2025 16:06 BST
Paramedics rushed to the A76 at the bridge over Cessnock Water, near Hurlford, East Ayrshire
Paramedics rushed to the A76 at the bridge over Cessnock Water, near Hurlford, East Ayrshire (Google Images)

A 14-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car in Scotland as police urged anyone with information to come forward.

Paramedics rushed to the A76 at the bridge over Cessnock Water, near Hurlford, East Ayrshire, at about 5.10pm on Wednesday.

Police Scotland said the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene and his family has been notified, as the road was closed for several hours.

The male driver of the car, a Vauxhall Corsa, and his two passengers were checked over by paramedics, however, they did not require to attend hospital.

Sergeant Brian Simpson from Road Policing said: Our thoughts remain with the family and we are providing them with support as our enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances of this incident. If anyone has any information, please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2706 of Wednesday, 16 July, 2025.

