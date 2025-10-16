Scotland’s classrooms most violent in UK, figures suggest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland has the most violent classrooms in the UK, new figures have suggested.

Data from a freedom of information request found the country had the highest rate of violent injuries to school staff in Britain.

The figures, obtained by Channel 4 News FactCheck, showed that that between March 2014 and March 2024 there were 490 reports of serious injuries to school staff in Scotland caused by violence.

The rate is higher than Wales and all English regions, once adjusted for population.

The injuries reported include fractures, dislocations and loss of consciousness.

Two-thirds of injuries occurred in primary schools.

These latest findings, released by the Health and Safety Executive following an FOI, follow previous revelations about a rising number of violent injuries to teachers and other school staff across the UK.

Scotland saw 91 injuries logged in the latest year – three times the number seen 10 years before and the fastest rise of anywhere in Britain.

Mike Corbett, Scotland National Official for the NASUWT teaching union, called the findings “hugely disturbing” and reflective of what union members have been reporting for some time.

“That reinforces what we hear from too many of our members, that serious incidents of abuse and violence are not being dealt with appropriately,” he said.

He said most pupils are well behaved but noted a rise in disruptive behaviour, especially after the Covid 19 pandemic.

Many schools in Scotland have adopted a “restorative” approach to behaviour management, which promotes dialogue and resolution rather than traditional disciplinary measures such as detentions or exclusions.

However, Mr Corbett raised concerns those methods may not be work for more severe incidents.

Restorative approaches were only “appropriate for low-level disruption, not for more serious issues”, he added.

Responding to the figures, Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie said: “This is tough reading but it reflects what I am hearing from parents and teachers in my constituency.

“There are rising numbers of behaviour problems in schools.

“The SNP have excelled at churning out long and ineffective guidance that leaves teachers no clearer about what action they should take.

“Councils and schools should be empowered to respond to bullying and violence appropriately. Instead the Education Secretary seems to just be praying that the problem goes away.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government said: “The Scottish Government is providing support and direction at a national level, including the publication of the National Behaviour Action Plan, to address this issue, with work also underway to determine what more can be done to support pupils with additional support needs.”

“In Scotland, it is our local authorities who carry the statutory responsibility to deliver education – not the Scottish Government.

“Scotland’s councils are, therefore, expected to implement the national guidance, which they helped to co-produce, to directly meet needs at school level.”