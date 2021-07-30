Scotland drug deaths still worst in Europe as number rises to record high

Drug-related deaths in Scotland rose to a record 1,339 last year, the seventh time in a row that the number has risen.

The figure for 2020 is 5 per cent higher than the previous year, when 1,264 people lost their lives, and is the highest number of drug-related deaths since records began in 1996.

Scotland continues to have the worst drug death rate in Europe, with 21.2 deaths per 1,000 of the population.

This is more than three-and-a-half times higher than England and Wales.

Most of the deaths – 1,192 of them – were related to use of opioids such as heroin and strong prescription painkillers. Benzodiazepines, including “street” sedatives such as etizolam, which is more potent than Valium, were implicated in 974 deaths.

Anticonvulsant drugs gabapentin and pregabalin were present in the bodies of 502 people who died, and cocaine in 459.

Glasgow was again found to be the worst area for people struggling with addiction, with 291 dying there last year.

Greater Glasgow and Clyde had the highest rate of all health board areas at 30.8 deaths per 100,000 people, followed by Ayrshire and Arran and Tayside with rates of 27.2 and 25.7 respectively.

Men were 2.7 times as likely to die of drug misuse than women, the figures also show, and people in the poorest areas were 18 times as likely to die than those in the least-deprived areas.

Almost two-thirds of all drug-related deaths were people between ages 35 and 54.

In response to the figures, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the number of lives lost “is unacceptable, each one a human tragedy”.

She added: “Today, my thoughts are with every family who has lost a loved one. I am sorry for the loss you have suffered.”

Nicola Sturgeon has apologised to those who lost their loved ones to drug misuse (Scottish Government)

Ms Sturgeon tweeted: “The Scottish government does not shirk the responsibility and we are determined to make changes that will save lives.

“These 2020 figures (though no less shameful because of it) predate actions set out at start of year.

“We now have a dedicated drugs minister in Angela Constance, a substantial funding commitment and action underway to eg ensure faster access to community support, treatment and rehab.

“We will also continue to argue for reform of drugs law, which is not currently within our power.”

In April, Ms Sturgeon had admitted that the SNP government “took our eye off the ball” on drug deaths and pledged £250 million over the next five years for rehabilitation and community services.

The Scottish Drugs Forum (SDF) has attributed the drugs problem to poverty.

It has said: “Scotland’s drug problem has its roots in the harsh climate of 1980s deindustrialisation and the economic and social impact in the subsequent decades.

“Other countries chose a more interventionist approach by which the state created alternative employment and opportunity during these changes. This was not the policy in the UK.

“The consequence of this ongoing approach is a large and more entrenched drug problem nationally.”