Windy weather continues as Storm Bram lingers

Multiple weather warnings remain in place as much of the UK continues to feel the effects of Storm Bram.

Three yellow weather warnings for wind are active until Wednesday evening covering the Shetland Islands, Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, and further south in Scotland, including Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The Met Office said affected areas could see “very strong winds and disruption”, with a risk of flying debris, building damage, power outages and delays or cancellations to transport.

An amber warning for wind in north-west Scotland expired at 3am.

The forecaster urged commuters and travellers to check bus and train timetables, and road conditions if driving, and amend plans if necessary.

A map by the National Grid showed power cuts affecting areas of west Wales, south-west England and the Midlands.

As of 5am on Wednesday, there were 30 flood warnings and 138 flood alerts in England, 11 flood warnings and 29 flood alerts in Wales, and 20 flood warnings and 15 flood alerts in Scotland.

The M4 Prince of Wales Bridge in Gloucestershire was closed overnight due to emergency roadworks to allow for the removal of 35 faulty lighting columns at risk of collapse.

The A66 in County Durham/Cumbria was shut in both directions to high-sided vehicles between the A1M at Scotch Corner and the M6 at Penrith due to strong winds, as was the A19 Tees Flyover between the A66 and the A1046.

On the M74, which links Scotland and England, a number of lorries were blown over early on Wednesday.

Lanes of the motorway were closed before reopening just before 9am as the vehicles were recovered.

Police said no-one has been injured.

Network Rail Scotland said routes closed by Storm Bram including Fort William to Mallaig, and Dingwall to Kyle of Lochalsh needed to be inspected at first light for damage and debris before reopening, while delays were expected on Glasgow Central to Neilston services.

ScotRail said the vast majority of services are operating on Wednesday following the storm.

It said speed restrictions would remain in place on the West Highland Line, Highland Main Line, Aberdeen-Inverness, and Far North Line until 9am.

Some Caledonian MacBrayne ferry services on Scotland’s west coast are facing disruption due to the weather conditions.

On Tuesday, 91 flights were cancelled at Dublin Airport, with around a further 10 flights diverted to other airports.

There was flooding and a crash involving multiple vehicles on part of the M66 in Greater Manchester, which was shut southbound while crews cleared the water, and in York, riverside streets adjacent to the Ouse flooded due to heavy rainfall.

Amid the dangerous weather, the Met Office said Carlisle in Cumbria reached 16.8C on Tuesday, breaking the record for December 9.

Elsewhere, a bright and blustery day is expected in much of England and Wales on Wednesday with a few showers.