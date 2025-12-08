Swinney: Government will work with councils on extended World Cup pub hours

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Swinney has said the Scottish Government will work closely with local authorities on extended pub opening hours to ensure Scotland can enjoy “the wonderful experience” of being in the World Cup.

Timings for the World Cup matches were revealed on Saturday evening.

The men’s national team will have their first fixture against Haiti on June 14 with kick-off at 2am UK time.

There will be late-night finishes for Scotland’s other group-stage matches, which both begin at 11pm.

It means that Scotland fans currently face the prospect of pubs closing before the end of the game.

The Scottish Beer and Pub Association has called for opening hours to be extended for the games.

The First Minister was asked about call for extended opening hours as he hosted an event in Glasgow.

He said: “They’re certainly going to be late in the day, the Scotland games.

“I’m absolutely delighted that we’ve got to the World Cup, and looking forward to it enormously. I look forward to being First Minister when Scotland is in the World Cup.

“Obviously, the issues about opening hours for pubs and venues and all the rest of it are matters for local authorities.

“But we’ll be working very closely with local authorities to make sure that Scotland can enjoy to the full the wonderful experience of being in the World Cup and its many stages.”

Health Secretary Neil Gray was asked if pub licences would be extended for the matches as he appeared on BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show.

He said: “We want to make sure we are giving everybody the opportunity in order to be able to enjoy and celebrate that.”