Council declares major incident as heavy snow continues

Aberdeenshire Council has declared a major incident as the region deals with ongoing heavy snow.

A Met Office amber warning covers much of Aberdeenshire and the north east of Scotland until 7pm on Tuesday.

The local authority says there is a “good chance” some rural communities will be cut off and there may be power cuts. Schools in the area will be also closed for a third day on Wednesday.

In an update on Tuesday afternoon, the council said: “Aberdeenshire will continue to experience heavy snowfall today and overnight – some of which will fall as icy rain – which has the potential to cause further disruption.

“We appreciate that this is a very challenging time for many of you and particularly those living in our most rural locations and smaller settlements – and our teams are working to support individuals who are struggling.

“If you can, please look out for each other – check on neighbours – especially those who are elderly, vulnerable or living alone.”

Snowy conditions in the region are expected to continue throughout Wednesday, with a yellow warning for snow and ice in place all day across northern Scotland, and a yellow warning of ice in the rest of the country until 10am.

Hundreds of schools in northern Scotland were closed for a second day on Tuesday as the weather caused travel disruption.

The Met Office issued an amber warning for snow for large parts of north-east and northern Scotland from 11am until 7pm on Tuesday, with forecasters warning of 5-10cm of snow widely, and up to 15cm in places.

A yellow warning of snow and ice is also in place as far south as Perth until midnight on Tuesday.

In Glasgow, services on the city’s subway network were suspended on Tuesday after ice on the third rail caused a power failure.

Operator SPT said that services on the outer circle line had resumed by lunchtime.

Schools in Shetland, Orkney and Aberdeenshire remained shut on Tuesday after pupils enjoyed an extra day of holiday on Monday following the festive break due to the weather, while most in Moray and the city of Aberdeen are also closed.

Schools in the Highlands are due to reopen on Wednesday, though more snow is expected on Tuesday afternoon.

The snowy conditions disrupted road, air and rail travel across the country – with some train lines shut after heavy snow drifted on to the tracks.

National Rail said train services in northern Scotland will be disrupted until the end of the day on Tuesday, although ScotRail said services on the route between Aberdeen and Dundee resumed in the morning.

The lowest overnight temperature in Scotland was in Dalwhinnie and Tulloch Bridge, where temperatures dropped as low as minus 11.2C and minus 10.7C.

In the yellow alert area, forecasters predict that 2-5cm of snow is likely to fall fairly widely, with the possibility of a further 10-15cm in some areas.

From the central belt south, forecasters predict an area of “mainly light snow” with most places likely to have no more than 1-2cm.

Describing conditions in the amber area, the Met Office said: “A spell of heavy snow is expected to move east across central and northern Scotland during Tuesday, clearing to wintry showers during Tuesday night.

“A further 5-10cm is expected widely with 15cm in places, particularly above 200 metres.”

Commenting on the situation on the roads, it said that teams are focusing efforts on the primary roads network, with extra equipment brought in following a request for mutual aid from other local authorities.

This includes several snowblowers which is really helping to clear routes which “simply cannot be ploughed”.

Police Scotland said the impact of the snow is likely to be felt over the next few days in the north and north-east of Scotland, urging people to follow travel advice.

Assistant chief constable Alan Waddell said: “Local resilience partnerships are continuing to meet to co-ordinate and deliver the response to disruption experienced by communities in the north and north-east of Scotland following heavy snowfall over the weekend.

“We have been working closely with resilience partners across local authorities, other emergency service partners, transport partners, NHS and health and social care partnerships, and other local organisations to support communities affected by adverse weather and keep public services open where possible.

“Some services may be impacted by adverse weather and I would encourage the public to check on neighbours or relatives, if they are able to do so safely.”

Ministers met police, local authorities, utilities companies and other bodies on Monday to discuss recovery efforts and to prepare for further snow and ice warnings.

Posting on social media, Mr Swinney said: “Please be aware of amber warning of snow affecting much of the north of Scotland today and the yellow warning of snow and ice across most of Scotland.

“I am very grateful to all public bodies and volunteers for the support that is being provided. Please stay safe.”

The First Minister had earlier paid tribute to the “truly exceptional” efforts of farmers, volunteers and members of the public in helping clear roads, dig out cars and keep people safe, which he said showed “heartening” community spirit.

He added that ministers will continue to keep the situation “under review”.