Scotland enters second consecutive weekend of snow and ice warnings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Snow, ice and bitterly cold temperatures are set to continue around much of the country over the next two days as Scotland enters its second consecutive weekend of weather warnings.

A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice covers most of Scotland until 3pm on Saturday.

On Sunday, a yellow warning is in place between 2am and 3pm.

A band of snow moving over Scotland and northern England could cause more travel delays and disruption.

Many schools remained closed for a fifth day on Friday, with heavy snow continuing to disrupt travel in some places.

Snow closed the Inverness-Wick railway line and a number of local roads remained closed.

However the main routes in the north and north-east have been cleared.

The Met Office said of the latest weather warnings: “Whilst not all areas will be affected, scattered wintry showers will continue to feed inland from the North Sea through Friday afternoon, evening and overnight into Saturday morning.

“These are likely to give some snow accumulations in places, more especially on hills above 100m elevation where 2cm to 5cm will be possible.

“Ice will be a more widespread hazard, especially overnight as temperatures fall widely below freezing, particularly away from immediate windward coasts.”

Ministers met police, local authorities and other bodies on Friday to discuss the response to the weather.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said: “As we enter a second consecutive weekend of weather warnings with continued snowfall and cold conditions forecast, I appreciate parts of Scotland are still not back to normal.

“While progress on recovery by partners continues at pace, I again want to thank the public for their patience and understanding that full recovery takes time.”

The north and north east of Scotland have seen several days of “intense” snowfall, ice and sub-zero temperatures which have led to school closures and travel disruption.

John Swinney travelled to Aberdeen on Friday to thank gritter operators, transport depot staff, police and other workers helping keep the main road network open and safe.

The First Minister said he wanted to “come to see first-hand the impacts of the winter weather, and to express my thanks to those who’ve worked so hard to keep the transport networks operating and to make sure that support for individuals is available within the community”.

He continued: “It has been a really challenging period for everybody and I thank members of the public for their patience and support.”

More than 250 schools remained closed on Friday, including more than 150 in Aberdeenshire, dozens in the Highlands and Aberdeen, and a number in Moray.

Many pupils will have had a whole week off school at the start of the new term, though remote learning has been provided in many cases.

Aberdeenshire Council declared a major incident on Tuesday, warning of a “good chance” some rural communities would be cut off, as well as the possibility of power cuts.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Waddell, of Police Scotland, said: “We have been working closely with resilience partners across local authorities, other emergency service partners, transport partners, NHS and health and social care partnerships and other local organisations to support communities affected by adverse weather and keep public services open where possible.

“Some services may be impacted by adverse weather and I would encourage the public to check on neighbours or relatives, if they are able to do so safely.”