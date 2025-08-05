Crews in Scotland ‘working tirelessly’ to rectify storm damage to railway lines

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Teams are “working tirelessly” to rectify the damage to railway infrastructure brought by Storm Floris, Network Rail said.

Ross Moran, rail director for Network Rail in Scotland, said storms such as Floris can have “devastating” effects on train lines.

On Tuesday, he told the PA news agency: “The storm has caused really unprecedented challenges and damage to the railway infrastructure.

“The storm hit Scotland at around 11am on Monday. It was sustained and frequent until about 7.30pm.

“It has caused damage to overhead lines, there’s been more than 100 trees, as well as sheds and trampolines, blown on to the railway infrastructure.”

Mr Moran said that storms such as Floris are unusual during the summer and more common in the winter months.

He added: “What that means is we’ve got trees in full bloom, and therefore they’re heavier and when you get wind speeds of over 100mph, the impact can be devastating to the railway infrastructure.”

Mr Moran said communities in Inverness, Aberdeen and the far north of Scotland have experienced the worst disruption to railway lines, but added that clean-up crews and engineers are making “good progress”, and thanked passengers for their patience while they seek to fix any damage to the lines.

He said: “We are making good progress. At the moment there are still power issues, there are significant issues, but our engineers and track teams are out there working tirelessly, and we expect that we’ll continue to make good progress, and we will be able to update passengers as the day progresses.”

Mr Moran added: “We are so grateful to the patience of passengers while we’ve worked through this difficult period, but do take our assurances that we’re doing everything we can to get the lines back over and again as soon as possible.”

Engineers are working to restore power to a total of around 22,000 properties in the north and north-east of Scotland.

Work is also under way to clear trees from several railway lines which were blocked by the storm.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said it had restored power to 50,000 properties since the onset of the high winds.

The company said: “Now the winds have died down and moved into the North Sea, it’s become safer for our field teams to get to faults on the network, although strong gusts are still forecast for today and we’ll be monitoring the forecast closely.

“Our teams worked for as long as the light permitted last night and were deployed again early this morning, with the support of helicopters to assess the network from above.

“This has been a particularly damaging storm and we’ll be working hard to reconnect customers as safely and quickly as we can – but it will take time.”

The company, which is the network operator for northern Scotland, said it had organised meal provision in some of the affected communities.

ScotRail said some routes in the north are still facing disruption.

On Monday night, the Scottish Government’s resilience room held an emergency meeting to help decide an appropriate response to the storm, which has also led to delays in exam results being delivered to pupils in some island communities.

Ministers including Angela Constance were joined by representatives from the Met Office, Police Scotland, Transport Scotland, Sepa and transport and utilities companies.

Trunk road companies are continuing to remove fallen trees and debris from roads.

With winds of up to 90mph in some parts of the country, a significant clear-up job will be required to inspect lines and carry out repair work before it is safe to restore a full service.

More wet and windy weather is forecast for late on Wednesday and Thursday, but no Met Office weather warnings are in place for Tuesday.

ScotRail is urging customers to check their journey via the app, website or JourneyCheck before they travel.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Mike Silverstone said: “While the system later this week won’t carry as many impacts as Storm Floris, a further period of unseasonable wet and windy weather is on the way late on Wednesday and into Thursday for those in north-western parts of the UK.

“An area of low pressure from the west will bring some strong winds, especially for those in western parts of Scotland.

“Gusts over 50mph are possible for a time. Some heavy rain will also accompany the strong winds, with up to 30mm possible.”