Protesters outside US consulate in Edinburgh call for release of Maduro

Protesters have gathered outside the US consulate in Edinburgh to demonstrate against the arrest and detention of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

People at the demonstration on Regent Street in the city on Saturday called for US President Donald Trump to release Maduro.

The protest, organised by Stop the War Scotland, with the support of the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC), Scottish Venezuela Solidarity Campaign and the Scottish Cuba Solidarity Campaign, called on world leaders to intervene.

STUC deputy general Linda Somerville told the crowd: “We’re along here today on behalf of Scotland’s trade union movement to give our absolute backing to the people of Venezuela who stand trying to defend their own sovereignty and their right to determine their own government.

“We are completely opposed to the military aggression and intervention in Venezuela, which has seen the kidnapping of their president and the first lady, and we call on all of our politicians, particularly the Prime Minister in the UK, to stand up against the military aggression and to condemn this act that breaks all international laws.”

The protesters also called for the Scottish Government to suspend co-operation with the US Government.

Sophie Johnson, secretary of Stop the War Scotland, said: “These latest assaults by the US Trump administration on Venezuelan sovereignty are an open act of military aggression and imperial domination against a much weaker country.

“Trump has made no pretence of following international law and boasts that he is grabbing oil and asserting US sovereignty over the entire American hemisphere.

“Yet despite the openly offensive and criminal nature of these attacks, including the abduction of the head of state of a sovereign, independent country, the UK Government meekly bows to US power.

“We demand the release of Maduro and an end to all aggression. We further demand that the UK Government dissociate itself from these acts and likewise demand this rampage stops.

“The failure of US allies to oppose these acts has emboldened Trump to threaten numerous other governments in North and South America, and even to threaten Nato member Denmark over Greenland, which the US Government asserts it wishes to take over.

“The spineless collusion of our Government in this naked imperialism is aiding and abetting Trump.

“In Scotland, John Swinney has acknowledged the illegality of these acts, but pledged no action.

“It’s time for the Scottish Government to end its trade talks with the US until aggression ceases and international law is complied with.

“Failure to confront Trump today will mean threats continue to multiply. These events show that, more than ever, we need a powerful anti-war movement to hold our leaders accountable and halt the rapid descent into global conflict.”

On Wednesday, RAF surveillance aircraft and a naval supply ship, RFA Tideforce, provided assistance to the operation to capture the Marinera in the Atlantic following a request from the US.

As part of the operation, US special operations aircraft landed at Wick John O’Groats airport in the Highlands before flying further north.

But no British personnel took part in the boarding of the vessel, Defence Secretary John Healey told MPs on Wednesday evening.

The Venezuelan-linked vessel, previously known as the Bella 1, was seized as it travelled north and eastwards through the waters between Iceland and Scotland.

Mr Swinney said the Scottish Government was not involved in the operation to seize the Bella-1 and that it related “entirely to reserved functions”.

Arrangements for US military aircraft to land at Wick Airport had been made some weeks ago, he said, but the Scottish Government was not informed of the details of the operation.

Mr Swinney said: “I think it’s important that there is the very closest of a dialogue about issues of a geopolitical nature about issues that could have an impact on the security of Scotland.

“I think it’s a matter of importance that the Scottish Government is fully sighted on what measures and interventions are happening in and around our waters, and that’s a point that has been made to the United Kingdom Government.”

The First Minister said he had no details on whether the tanker could arrive in Scotland in order to refuel.

Speaking to journalists in Holyrood later, the First Minister said he thought it was “unlikely” the aircraft at Wick were used in the seizure, as the bookings had been made in December.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The First Minister has set out his position on the situation in Venezuela.

“The Scottish Government will continue to protect and promote the interests of the people of Scotland at all times.”

Speaking in the House of Commons on Monday, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “The UK has long been clear that leadership of Venezuela must reflect the will of the Venezuelan people.

“The international community must come together to help achieve a transition to a democratic government that respects the rights and will of its people.

“That must mean action on the economic crisis, the release of political prisoners, the return of opposition politicians, an end to political repression, respect for human rights and plans for the holding of free and fair elections.”