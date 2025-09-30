Labour to push for school mobile phone ban

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scottish Labour will use its debating time in Holyrood on Wednesday to push for a ban on mobile phones in schools.

Concerns have been raised about behaviour and attainment in schools in the years since the pandemic, with some suggesting barring devices from classrooms as a way of improving the situation.

Last year, the Scottish Government said a blanket national ban would not be “appropriate or feasible”, but Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said she would back headteachers who took such a decision.

Speaking ahead of the debate on Wednesday afternoon, Labour education spokeswoman Pam Duncan-Glancy said: “Classrooms should be safe places to learn, but under the SNP violence is on the rise, bullying is rife and attention spans are shortening.

“Teachers are going above and beyond to support pupils, but they are being let down by a vacuum in leadership from the SNP.

“We owe it to the next generation to give them the best possible education and it is a total dereliction of duty for the SNP to pass the buck on so many of the key issues facing our schools.

“Parents and teachers have told us time and time that banning mobile phones would improve our education system overnight – it’s time for the SNP to listen.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.