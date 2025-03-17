Scottish patients having to rely on decades-old equipment, says Labour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Patients in Scotland are having to rely on MRI scanners and X-ray machines that are decades old, Scottish Labour has warned.

Figures obtained by the party through freedom of information legislation show NHS Grampian is using an MRI scanner which is 15 years old, while one of its X-ray machines is 27 years old.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) has an MRI scanner and CT scanner that are 18 and 19 years old respectively.

In total, NHSGGC has six MRI scanners that are more than a decade old, including three more than 15 years old, and 26 X-ray machines that are more than a decade old, including 21 more than 15 years old.

NHS Tayside has an MRI scanner and CT scanner and two X-ray machines that are more than 15 years old.

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Dame Jackie Baillie said: “Patients might be forgiven for thinking they’re in the Scottish remake of Back To The Future when they learn how old the machines providing vital medical information actually are.

“Sadly, under the incompetent SNP our crumbling NHS is otherwise unrecognisable from the mid-2000s when patients could walk in the door expecting to be seen.

“The UK Labour Government delivered a record budget settlement to Scotland – the SNP must ensure that hospitals are able to invest in the latest technology to reduce waiting times and ensure that patients get the quick and accurate diagnoses they need.”

The Society of Radiographers (SoR) has also expressed concern over the age of some of the diagnostic imaging equipment being used in Scottish hospitals.

Charlotte Beardmore, SoR executive director of professional policy, said: “Our members in Scotland frequently express the urgent need for new equipment.

“The widely accepted benchmark age at which equipment should be replaced is 10 years.

“Older equipment is unreliable, requires expensive maintenance, is often operationally slower and delivers a higher radiation dose to the population than more up-to-date devices.

“More modern equipment also provides enhanced images and is installed with AI and assistive technology, which reduces imaging time and delivers a better experience and outcomes for all patients.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.