Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Arthur’s Seat blaze tackled by fire crews

Firefighters were alerted at around 4.05pm.

Ryan McDougall
Sunday 10 August 2025 19:49 BST
A fire on Arthur’s Seat in Holyrood Park, Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
A fire on Arthur’s Seat in Holyrood Park, Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

Fire crews are in attendance at a large blaze at Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh.

The fire at the popular beauty spot was reported at around 4.05pm on Sunday, according to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).

The service has four appliances and specialist resources at the scene, where they are continuing to battle the fire.

Arthur’s Seat, named after King Arthur, is situated at Holyrood Park, which overlooks the Scottish Parliament.

An SFRS spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 4.05pm on Sunday, August 10 to reports of a fire in the open at Arthur’s Seat, Edinburgh.

Operations control mobilised four fire appliances and specialist resources to the area where firefighters are working to extinguish a fire affecting a large area of gorse.

“There are no reported casualties at this time and crews remain at the scene.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in